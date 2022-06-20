Guta Stresser reveals diagnosis of multiple sclerosis: ‘I lost the ground’ – Zoeira

The actress Gutta Stresser49 years old, revealed that he was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, chronic autoimmune demyelinating neurological disease caused by inflammatory and degenerative mechanisms. According to the artist, the news made her “lose the ground”.

“After an MRI, I finally received the diagnosis: multiple sclerosis. I lost the ground at the same time. I didn’t even know what it was, just that it affected the brain, and that alone sounded terrifying”, he told in an interview with Veja magazine.

“The doctor explained that it is an autoimmune disease in which the body itself attacks myelin – the layer of fat that covers neurons and helps with connections in the mind”, he detailed.

The actress decided to look for a specialist after realizing she was forgetting basic wordssuch as “glass and chair”, among other early symptoms.

“If I stood still for two hours watching a movie on TV, I soon felt muscle pain. I had frequent tingling in my feet and hands, severe migraines and mood swings. The worst was a constant ringing in my ear. It felt like there was a bare wire there. , causing a short circuit in my head”, he recalled.

After the diagnosis, Guta confessed that felt very afraid. “A movie was unfolding in my head in which I was completely incapacitated“. As he explained to the magazine, doctors don’t know a way to prevent the disease.

“With the help of the neurologist, I understood that diagnosis is not a sentence and that, although the disease has no cure, it does have treatment”, he explained.

