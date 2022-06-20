Guta Stresser talks about living with multiple sclerosis: ‘Diagnosis is not a sentence’ | Pop & Art

Actress Guta Stresser, who played the character Bebel, in “A Grande Família”, spoke about how she received the diagnosis of multiple sclerosis and how she lived with the disease, in a statement to Veja magazine.

“I know I’m going to have to live with multiple sclerosis for the rest of my life. May it be long and full. Every day that passes tastes like a small victory.”

Guta said that the first symptoms appeared when she participated in “Dança dos Famosos”, in 2020. According to the actress, during rehearsals, she began to forget the choreography as soon as it was over, despite having always been able to memorize movements. At the time, she didn’t take these forgettings seriously.

Later, however, she began to forget basic words, such as ‘glass’ and ‘chair’, she felt muscle pain when she was still watching TV for two hours, in addition to tingling in her feet and hands, migraines and mood swings. “The worst thing was a constant ringing in my ear. It felt like there was a bare wire there, causing a short circuit in my head — something like ‘tzuin, tzuin’,” she told the publication.

“I even thought it could be Covid-19 or symptoms related to menopause, since I’m entering this phase. And then I took a fall in the living room that lit an alert.”

The actress went to an otolaryngologist and insisted on having an MRI. With the exam, came the diagnosis of multiple sclerosis, a chronic and autoimmune disease, in which the immune system attacks the myelin sheath that surrounds neurons, which compromises the function of the nervous system.

“I lost the ground right away. I didn’t even know what it was, just that it affected the brain, and that alone sounded terrifying,” he said. The biggest fear, she said, was being incapacitated. “With the help of the neurologist, I understood that diagnosis is not a sentence and that, although the disease has no cure, it does have treatment,” she said.

“The first step was to take a very expensive medicine, which I can only obtain thanks to the Unified Health System, to which I am, by the way, very grateful”, she says.

According to her, the drug keeps her balanced and without seizures. She has also been practicing yoga, improving her diet and doing brain exercises, ranging from reading books to crossword puzzles. “More recently, I’ve included CBD oil in the treatment, a cannabis derivative that is thankfully legal and has shown promise,” she says.

With the treatment, the results of the exams have indicated a stable condition and Guta says he doesn’t give up. “Since I was 13, I understand myself as an actress,” she says.