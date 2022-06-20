Guta Stresser talks about symptoms after multiple sclerosis diagnosis

Known for playing Bebel, in “A Grande Família”, actress Guta Stresser, 49, says that receiving the diagnosis of multiple sclerosis made her “lose the ground”. “I didn’t even know what that was, it just affected the brain, and that alone sounded terrifying to me,” she said in an interview with Veja magazine.

According to her, the disease started with episodes of memory lapses in 2020 when she participated in Dança dos Famosos, on the Faustão program. “It all seemed normal until, during rehearsals, I went through the choreography and when I was done, I didn’t remember anything, nothing at all.”

Credit: Playback/InstagramGuta Stresser reveals diagnosis of multiple sclerosis

The picture got worse until she started to forget words, like glass and chair. “If I stood still for two hours watching a movie on TV, I would soon feel muscle pain. She had frequent tingling in her feet and hands, severe migraines, and mood swings,” she recalls.

The worst, she said, was a constant ringing in her ear. “It felt like there was a bare wire there, shorting my head.”

The warning bell came when she took a tumble in the living room. I decided to look for an otolaryngologist, thinking that the problem could be reduced to a balance issue. At first he said everything was fine, but I insisted on having an MRI. After the exam, I was finally diagnosed: multiple sclerosis,” she says.

Credit: Playback/Instagram Symptoms started in 2020, when she participated in “Dança dos Famosos”, on Globo

Guta manages to control the crises with an expensive medicine, which is offered by the SUS. She also maintains a healthy routine, with physical and brain exercises such as crossword puzzles. Recently, she also included cannabidiol oil (CBD), a substance obtained from the Cannabis sativa plant, known as marijuana, in the treatment.

What is multiple sclerosis

Multiple sclerosis is a potentially disabling disease of the brain, in which the immune system attacks the protective sheath (myelin) that covers neurons and causes problems with communication between the brain and the rest of the body. Eventually, the disease can cause permanent damage or deterioration of the nerves.

The signs and symptoms of multiple sclerosis vary widely and depend on the amount of nerve damage and which nerves are affected.

Numbness or weakness in one or more limbs are some of the signs. Tremor, lack of coordination or unsteady gait may also appear.

There is no cure for multiple sclerosis. However, treatments can help speed recovery from attacks, modify the course of the disease, and control symptoms.