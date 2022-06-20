Hamilton celebrates 3rd place in Canada: “It’s been a big battle” – Formula 1 News

Lewis Hamilton returned to the podium in Canada for the first time since the championship opened in Bahrain (Photo: Mercedes)

FORMULA 1 2022 LIVE: ALL ABOUT THE CANADA F1 GP | briefing

Lewis Hamilton celebrated his third place at the Canadian GP, ​​held this Sunday (19) at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, in Montreal. The British driver took advantage of an at least questionable strategy from Alpine to finish the race behind only Carlos Sainz and Max Verstappen, who won the dispute. After the race, the #44 highlighted Mercedes’ constant struggle to try to remedy the W13’s problems and the relief with his second podium of the year, his first since the opening race of the championship.

“It’s very heavy to get that third place”, celebrated Hamilton. “It has been a very big battle with this car as a team, but we remain vigilant and never give up. This is something I’m proud of and I’m inspired by my team”, praised the seven-time world champion.

Hamilton admitted that despite third place, he didn’t have the pace in the Mercedes car to reach the top two. However, he still highlighted the team’s commitment and the evolution that the car has achieved so far this season, in addition to asking that the effort remains the same for the rest of the year.

▶️ Discover the GRAND PRIZE channel on Twitch by clicking here!

It was Hamilton’s second podium of the season, his first since Bahrain (Photo: Mercedes)

▶️ Subscribe to both GRAND PRIZE YouTube channels: GP | GP2

“They [Ferrari e Red Bull] are a little too fast for us”, admitted the British driver. “I was giving it my all but we’re getting closer and we need to keep pushing and pushing and we’re going to get closer to these guys,” cheers George Russell’s teammate.

To get an idea of ​​the performance difference between the teams, Hamilton ended the race happy to see the competitors’ cars ahead. Once again, the Briton thanked Mercedes for the effort and expressed his happiness with the second podium of 2022.

“I could already see them near the end,” said #44. “Honestly, our pace was good, especially in the second stint. We worked a lot on the simulator and here to find the right setup. I’m very happy. My second podium of the season”, concluded Hamilton, once again celebrating third place at a circuit he considers special for his career.

Access the Spanish and Portuguese-PT versions of BIG PRIZEin addition to the partners Nosso Palestra and Escanteio SP.