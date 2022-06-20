Health confirms 8th case of monkeypox; see which states

The Ministry of Health was notified on Sunday (19) of a new case of monkeypox in the municipality of Maricá, in Rio de Janeiro. It is the second registered in the state and the eighth in Brazil.

Confirmation was performed by the Enterovirus Laboratory of Instituto Oswaldo Cruz, using the viral isolation method.

The patient is a 25-year-old man, who has no history of travel abroad, but reports contact with foreigners. According to a note from the Ministry of Health, the patient has a stable clinical picture, without complications.

The man is being monitored by the National Institute of Infectious Diseases and the Health Departments of Rio de Janeiro and Maricá. The Ministry of Health says that all control measures were taken immediately after reporting a suspected case, with patient isolation and contact tracing.

In all, Brazil has eight confirmed cases of monkeypox, namely: four in São Paulo, two in Rio Grande do Sul and two in Rio de Janeiro. Another six suspected cases are under investigation.

Last Tuesday (14), the chief director of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, announced that he had convened the organization’s emergency committee for a meeting on June 23 to discuss the growing number of infections worldwide. The WHO is considering whether to declare the spread of monkeypox cases a global health emergency.

How contamination happens

Monkeypox is a rare viral disease transmitted by close/intimate contact with an infected person with skin lesions. This contact can be, for example, by hugging, kissing, massages, sexual intercourse or respiratory secretions close and for a long time.

“Transmission also occurs by contact with objects, fabrics (clothes, bedding or towels) and surfaces that were used by the patient. There is no specific treatment, but in general the clinical pictures are mild and require care and observation of the lesions” , informed the government of São Paulo, in a note.

Prevention

Avoid close/intimate contact with the sick person until all wounds have healed;

Avoid contact with any material, such as bedding, that has been used by the sick person;

Hand hygiene, washing them with soap and water and/or use of alcohol gel.

Know the symptoms

The first symptoms may be fever, headache, muscle and back pain, swollen lymph nodes, chills or tiredness. One to three days after the onset of these symptoms, people develop skin lesions that may be located on the hands, mouth, feet, chest, face, and/or genital regions.

Risk of death is low

Monkeypox can be lethal, but the risk is low. There are two distinct groups of the disease virus circulating in the world, grouped together based on their genetic characteristics: one predominantly in Central African countries — with a fatality rate of around 10% — and another circulating in West Africa, with a much lower rate. , of 1%.

The still incipient genomic surveillance shows that the virus circulating outside the African continent is the least lethal.

Complications can occur, especially secondary bacterial infections of the skin or lungs, which can progress to sepsis and death or spread of the virus to the central nervous system, generating a condition of severe brain inflammation called encephalitis, which can have serious sequelae or lead to death. .

In addition, as with any acute viral disease, depending on the patient’s immune status and conditions and access to adequate medical care, some cases can lead to death.

Smallpox vaccine protects

Studies show that prior smallpox vaccination can be effective against monkeypox by up to 85%. This is because both viruses belong to the same family and therefore there is a degree of cross protection due to the genetic homology between them.

However, as smallpox was eradicated over 40 years ago, there are currently no vaccines available to the general public.