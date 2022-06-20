Health releases for people over 40

The Ministry of Health announced today the expansion of the application of the fourth dose of the vaccine against covid-19 for people over 40 years old. The extension of the age group that will start receiving the second booster dose, as it is technically called, applies to those who started the vaccination schedule with the immunizers from AstraZeneca, Pfizer or Coronavac.

For those who started the vaccination schedule with Janssen’s immunizer, which has a single dose, the folder also announced the third dose for people over 18 years old and the fourth dose for those over 40 years old.

The following is a summary of the new audiences released for booster application:

For those who started vaccination with AstraZeneca, Pfizer or Coronavac:

4th dose: for people over 40 years old

For those who started vaccination with Janssen:

3rd dose: for people over 18 years old

4th dose: for people over 40 years old

The expansion of the target audience for the fourth dose comes at a time when Brazil is facing, after easing, a high in the number of deaths and known cases and after some states and municipalities have returned to recommend the use of masks in closed places.

According to data from the consortium of press vehicles, of which the UOL As part of this, Brazil yesterday recorded an increase in the moving average of deaths from covid-19 for the ninth day in a row – the increase was 73%. The numbers of the Central-West (98%), Southeast (1022%) and South (39%) regions are also on the rise.

In an interview with the newspaper The globe, the executive secretary of the Ministry of Health, Daniel Pereira, said that the fourth dose should have the application released for the entire adult population over 18 years of age in the coming months. According to Pereira, however, there is still no decision as to whether all age groups will have access to the immunizing agent through the SUS (Unified Health System) or through private clinics.

Earlier this month, Saúde had already expanded the application of the dose to adults over 50 and health workers of all ages. At the time, the ministry argued that the measure was necessary considering the “need to reinforce the immunization of the age group and workers who are on the front line of health services, with a greater risk of contamination”.