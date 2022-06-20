Herpes zoster vaccine is launched in Brazil for R$ 1,686

The new vaccine against herpes zoster, a disease popularly known as shingles, began to be applied in Brazil in June 2022. With one of the most expensive prices in the immunization market, Shingrix, from pharmaceutical GSK, has more than 90% effectiveness. in people over 50 – the age when the virus starts to strike most often.

The vaccine has a two-dose schedule. The price per injection is R$ 843 (R$ 1,686 in total). But it may vary according to the taxes of each region and according to the amount charged at each clinic – there may be an additional charge for the service of application of the immunizer. “It’s the most expensive vaccine there is.”, said the doctor and director of Sbim (Brazilian Society of Immunizations) Mônica Levi.

“Unfortunately, for the sake of a dollar, the vaccine came at a price much higher than we imagined.”, says the president of ABCvac (Brazilian Association of Vaccine Clinics), Geraldo Barbosa.

He claims that the high price is a trend for all new vaccines that are arriving in the country. The reasons: the most recent technologies (which make immunizing agents more potent) and the exchange rate, since there is no national production.

Shingrix is ​​nearly triple the price of the previous-generation vaccine, MSD drugmaker’s Zostavax. With a single-dose regimen, Zostavax costs around R$550. None of the vaccines is available in the SUS (Unified Health System), which makes access difficult for the low-income population.

Shingrix, however, is the 1st vaccine against herpes zoster that can be used in immunocompromised people, another target audience for the disease. These patients have a weakened immune system, as, for example, people undergoing cancer treatment or who have undergone transplants. Therefore, they have a greater predisposition to develop the disease, which appears with the fall of the patient’s immunity. The technology used in Zostavax did not allow its application in this group.

The effectiveness of Shingrix (over 90%) is also superior to that of Zostavax (over 70%). “The effectiveness of Shingrix is so high that almost no one who gets the vaccine develops shingles”, said infectious disease specialist and medical spokesperson for GSK Jessé Alves.

The vaccine also protects against a serious complication of shingles, postherpetic neuralgia. The disease causes vesicles (small blisters on the skin) that can be very painful. But when the pain lasts longer than 3 months, it is called neuralgia.

“It is an elderly person over 70 years of age who is already taking a lot of medication, he may already have some limitations due to other diseases and will still have chronic pain that impairs walking, which impairs sleep”, said Jesse Alves. According to him, this is the great advantage of the vaccine.

Barbosa, from ABCvac, said that the industry’s expectation is that Shingrix sells twice as much as Zostavax. Each year, the clinics immunize about 50,000 patients with Zostavax. “It is not a vaccine that has a very high quantity. It’s not for everyone, it’s a prescription vaccine”, declared the president of the association.

The infectologist and researcher at USP José Angelo Lindoso evaluates that, considering the price, the vaccine is a worthwhile option for those people who have herpes zoster more than once. “The industry tells everyone to sell. But it’s not because the person is old or had one that I’m going to vaccinate”, said Lindoso.

GSK stated that vaccine distribution started with supply “considerable throughout Brazil” until July. Last year, the drugmaker made $1.7 billion in 2021 from the immunizer. Much of the figure came from sales in the United States ($1.3 billion).

Pharmaceuticals Pfizer and BioNTech announced in January that they are developing the first mRNA vaccine against herpes zoster. If the vaccine is launched in Brazil, it may help to lower the price of Shingrix.

“When there are different vaccines for the same disease, the price tends to be lower. When you’re the only global producer in the industry, you set whatever price you want.”, said Levi from Sbim.

HERPES ZOSTER

The disease is caused by the varicella-zoster virus. Its 1st manifestation in the human being is like chickenpox. The disease appears most often in childhood, but adults can also become infected.

Unlike other microorganisms, varicella-zoster remains in the patient’s body for life, and can manifest itself again – this time as herpes zoster.

“This herpes stays all these years quiet dormant in the neurons. And then, due to factors that can be stress, age or the patient being immunosuppressed, he can have what we call a relapse, where the manifestation will not be chickenpox. The person will have herpes zoster”, explains Giliane Trindade, PhD in microbiology from UFMG and professor at the institution.

Not everyone who has had chickenpox will have a 2nd outbreak of the virus. Generally, herpes zoster manifests itself from the age of 50 or in immunocompromised patients. Varicella-zoster is reactivated by a drop in the patient’s immunity.

Sbim’s doctor, Mônica Levi, says that the activation of the virus from the age of 50 is linked to the aging process of the immune system. “It’s not just the hair that turns white, or the skin that gets wrinkled. The immune system also ages“, it says.

The immune system loses its protective potency over the years. “During this process, immunity to varicella-zoster declines.”, says Levi.

The first signs of the disease are pain and hypersensitivity in some region of the skin. “The person can’t even touch the region properly”, says the dermatologist and doctor in medicine from UFPA, Carla Pires. She says it’s important to see a doctor right now.

Shortly after, vesicles (small blisters on the skin) appear that can develop into a painful crust. Skin lesions can appear anywhere on the body, but they usually happen on the belly, chest or back.

“This is very painful, it’s a painful process”, says Mônica Levi, from Sbim. Many famous politicians, such as former São Paulo governor Mario Covas (1930-2001), had the disease.

The disease is treated with antivirals (the most common is acyclovir), pain relievers, and, in some cases, corticosteroids to help contain inflammation.