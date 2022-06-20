Advertising Could not load ad

Pantanal has been a great success in plim-plim programming. And not to lose the habit, the column reveals everything that will happen in the next chapters of the soap opera by Bruno Luperi.

After being expelled from the farm by Tenório (Murilo Benício), Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) will be welcomed by Eugênio (Almir Sater) in his cabin. “I’ve had everything in this life. At least I thought I had until I found out that I had nothing… Just pain and sadness”, says the housewife driving the boat alongside her new friend.

It is worth noting that Guta (Julia Dalavia) will be surprised by her mother’s ‘transformation’. “Let me… I’m filiz, fia… I’m filiz like I’ve never been in my entire life… I swear… Let me follow my distinction, fia… Play that punt… Bruaca is dead! Bruaca became Chalanêra… Now I’m Maria Chalanêra!”, will conclude Maria following its path in the waters of the Pantanal.

Pantanal is written by Bruno Luperi, based on the original novel written by Benedito Ruy Barbosa. The artistic direction is by Rogério Gomes, direction by Walter Carvalho, Davi Alves, Beta Richard and Noa Bressane. The production is by Luciana Monteiro and Andrea Kelly, and the genre direction is by José Luiz Villamarim.

