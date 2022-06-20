Last Saturday, 18, Serginho Groisman tested positive for covid-19 and used his Twitter profile to break the news. In a single tweet, the host of High hours assured that he has mild symptoms of the disease.

“Hi, my people! Today I tested positive for covid for the first time. I’m fine, with mild symptoms. Cheers to all”, wrote the journalist.

In the comments of the tweet, artists and fans of Serginho Groisman wished him a good recovery. “Health and good recovery, Serginho”, wrote Marcos Veras.

“It’s good that you are only with mild symptoms, thanks to the vaccine. Good recovery and good health”, commented an internet user. “A very quick recovery for you, dear”, wished another follower of the journalist.

Hi my people TODAY I tested positive for Covid for the first time. I’m fine, with mild symptoms. Health for all ! — Serginho Groisman (@oserginho) June 18, 2022

Some netizens took advantage of the tweet’s comments to ask the audience and guests of the High hours to wear a mask again in the recording of the program: “Good recovery. Suggestion: make the audience and guests of your program wear masks again. A propitious question for the moment”.