‘I’m not well’, says Gizelly Bicalho about mental health | celebrities

Gizelly Bicalho Reproduction / Instagram
Published 06/19/2022 20:29
Rio – Gizelly Bicalho took to Twitter to open up about her mental health. The lawyer and former BBB commented that she needed to change her medication and, because of that, she decided not to drink for the next thirty days.
“I’m doing my follow-up and my therapies, I don’t want to go to parties to drink and the next day I don’t want to exist, I don’t want to! I’m not well! I’m looking for my balance. That Gizelly from ‘BBB’ you guys they saw drunk she passed. Stop being unfair, stop! This has already crossed all limits!!!!! I don’t want to do almost anything because I don’t have the strength!!! I just want to work and isolate myself, go find out what this disgraceful disease and kills thousands of people”, he concluded.
