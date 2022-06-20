‘I’m not well’, says Gizelly Bicalho about mental health | celebrities

Gizelly Bicalho Reproduction / Instagram

Published 06/19/2022 20:29

Rio – Gizelly Bicalho took to Twitter to open up about her mental health. The lawyer and former BBB commented that she needed to change her medication and, because of that, she decided not to drink for the next thirty days.

“Having to come and speak about my health is stressful, but come on: I’ve changed my psychiatrist and medication. The medication needs 30 days to take effect, so I can’t drink. I’ve had numerous anxiety attacks in the last month, panic , my hair was falling out all over,” he explained.

“I’m doing my follow-up and my therapies, I don’t want to go to parties to drink and the next day I don’t want to exist, I don’t want to! I’m not well! I’m looking for my balance. That Gizelly from ‘BBB’ you guys they saw drunk she passed. Stop being unfair, stop! This has already crossed all limits!!!!! I don’t want to do almost anything because I don’t have the strength!!! I just want to work and isolate myself, go find out what this disgraceful disease and kills thousands of people”, he concluded.

