In ‘Altas Horas’, Rodrigo Santoro recalls the public’s rejection when playing a transvestite character in a film: “It caused repulsion”

With more than 22 years of career and several films under his belt, the actor Rodrigo Santoro participated in the ‘High hours‘ this Saturday (18), which had as its theme the “Brazilian Film Day”. In the conversation with Serginho Groisman, he recalled an important role in the award-winning “Carandiru”released in 2003.

In the plot, Santoro gave life to the transvestite Lady Di, who married the nurse Sem Chance (Gero Camilo). According to him, many viewers repudiated the marriage between the characters and spared no criticism of his performance at the time.

“It is a very emblematic work in my journey. When it debuted, I went to the cinema to see people’s reactions. I was told that some were leaving at the time of Lady Di’s wedding. I don’t think they could handle it, maybe because I worked in television for a long time… So I saw at least 20 people leaving the cinema.“, said.

The artist, who has worked with several international celebrities, also said that he heard a lot of criticism and jokes due to the role. “In that sense, it was very difficult, also because of the issue of the TV heartthrob, and jokes… We are talking about 2002, it was in another world“, remembered. Then Rodrigo Santoro said: “It was a challenge that I faced with great respect, I did a lot of research, but it was repulsed. I dealt with all of this and it was not easy, but I am very proud of this work. It was very very strong”.