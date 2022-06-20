In an outburst, Glova de Pedreiro announces a break in the videos and leaves fans worried

During a live broadcast, influencer Iran Ferreira, better known as Luva de Pedreiro, left his followers worried. Instead of the usual good humor, he made an outburst and announced that he will not publish videos in the next few days.

“Thank God, Dad. I’m for my followers. What my followers say to me there… You know? I don’t drink, partner. I’m healthy. full, already”, said the influencer, who continued with many profanities:

“A hug for you there. These days I don’t post a video. I’m going to stay there for a while… Are you on? Without posting a video. I’m going to cool my head, man! They keep bothering the guy. p… it’s alone. God and my fans bro. Fuck… the rest is the rest”.

On social media, the public was confused by the statements. Without knowing the reasons for this outburst, some followers raised the possibility that the influencer was in need of help. Others speculated that it was related to a possible dissatisfaction with his manager Allan Jesus.

The 20-year-old is a social media phenomenon. With 14.3 million followers on Instagram alone (he is the football influencer with the most followers on the network), in addition to another 16.9 million on Tik Tok, ‘Luva de Pedreiro’ became a worldwide success for the goals and celebrations scored in an earth field. From Bayern Munich athletes to Cristiano Ronaldo’s son, ‘Receba’ has become a world-renowned catchphrase.

Due to the large audience he carries with him on social media, he was invited to watch the Champions League final, between Liverpool and Real Madrid, in Paris. On the occasion, PSG took the opportunity to welcome him to the Parc des Princes, where they recorded videos with him and used them in their official accounts.