Inclusion of medicine in SUS for sickle cell anemia is subject of debate in committee – Notícias

Depositphotos Use of the drug has already been authorized by Anvisa

The Social Security and Family Committee of the Chamber of Deputies debates this Tuesday (21) the inclusion of the drug crizanlizumab in the National List of Essential Medicines (Rename) and availability in the Unified Health System (SUS).

Deputy Ossesio Silva (Republicans-PE), who requested the debate, explains that crizanlizumab is a humanized monoclonal antibody selective for IgG2 kappa that binds to P-selectin with high affinity and blocks interactions with its ligands, indicated for reduce the frequency of vaso-occlusive crises (VOCs) or pain crises in patients with sickle cell disease older than 16 years.

According to data from the Brazilian Ministry of Health, there are between 50,000 and 100,000 Brazilian patients diagnosed with sickle cell anemia in Brazil. “When diagnosed early and treated properly with the means currently available and with the participation of the family, the severity and lethality can be significantly reduced”, says the parliamentarian.

The following were invited to discuss the matter:

– the representative of the Brazilian Association of Hematology, Hemotherapy and Cell Therapy Rodolfo Cançado;

– the scientific coordinator of the National Federation of Associations of People with Sickle Cell Disease and general coordinator of the Brazilian Association of Sickle Cell Disease, Elvis Silva Magalhães;

– the general coordinator of Technological Innovation in Health of the Secretary of Science, Technology, Innovation and Strategic Inputs in Health, Luciene Fontes Schluckebier Bonan;

– a representative of the Civil House of the Presidency of the Republic; and

– the representative of the association Pro-Falcemicos Sheila Ventura.

The hearing will take place at 10 am, in plenary 7. The public can follow the debate and participate in the discussion via the internet.

