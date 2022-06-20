Inês Brasil goes topless at the LGBTQI+ parade in São Paulo

It is happening in São Paulo, on Avenida Paulista, this Sunday (19), the LGBTQI+ parade and several celebrities were present. Inês Brazilpassionate about causing, did not waste the moment and took full advantage of the event.

On top of one of the trios that passed through Paulista, the influencer caused a lot by opening her very hollow body and putting her silicone breasts topless, without any censorship. Inês stayed like that for a few minutes, while she entertained the audience on the floor.

Advertising Could not load ad

see more: Gretchen bets on a tight-fitting bodysuit and combines a look with her husband on the LGBTQI+ parade

And it didn’t stop there, without fear, Inês – still with her breasts out – hung on the trio’s safety rails to sing and dance a lot. The look with the hollowed-out body was combined with a fishnet stocking, which exposed the rest of the influencer’s body.

The LGBTQI+ parade is back after two years being only in virtual space, because of COVID-19 and was attended by several celebrities, in addition to Inês, such as Lexa, Luisa Sonza, Pepita, Gil do Vigor, ex-BBB Marcela, Gretchen, Tiago Abravanel and among others.