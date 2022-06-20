Inmetro announces low consumption champion cars

Due to successive increases in fuel prices, cars with low consumption are in evidence.

Maybe you don’t know, but there are already cars for sale in Brazil capable of driving up to 27 km with a liter of gasoline in the city.

These super efficient vehicles are plug-in hybrids, which combine electric and combustion engines and can cover many kilometers without using a drop of fuel.

Due to the greater assistance of electric propulsion on urban roads, many of these vehicles drink less in the city than on the road – inverting the logic of conventional models.

So much technology, however, has its price and it is not low: vehicles of this type are imported, cost more than R$ 200,000 and, therefore, their buyers do not have to go through financial difficulties to fill the tank.

We present below the five economy champions at the gas station, according to data recently released by Inmetro (National Institute of Metrology, Quality and Technology), referring to the fuel consumption of vehicles sold in 2022 in the Brazilian market.

The list is an excerpt from the PBE (Brazilian Vehicle Labeling Program) and exclusively features plug-in hybrid models fueled with gasoline and whose batteries are recharged from the electricity grid.

When there is more than one version with the same consumption, we consider the one with the lowest price.

How is Inmetro’s consumption assessment carried out?

The PBE measures energy consumption in MJ/km (megajoules per kilometer) and also in km/l of the models sold here.

That is, it evaluates the necessary energy expenditure for a particular car to move around.

The lower the cost per km driven, the more efficient a particular car will be.

The measurement follows a standardized consumption test, under controlled conditions, assigning a grade that goes from “A”, for the most efficient models, to “E”, for the least efficient.

