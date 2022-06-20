Internacional gives up on buying Bruno Mndez and says that defender will return to Corinthians

Hours after beating Goiás 1-0, at Neo Química Arena, Corinthians learned of important news involving the ball market. The president of Internacional, Alexandre Barcellos, announced that the Rio Grande do Sul club has given up on the permanent hiring of defender Bruno Méndez, who belongs to the Parque São Jorge team.

The manager’s confirmation was given at a press conference, shortly after Internacional’s defeat by Botafogo. In his speech, Barcellos also tried to scale the efforts taken by the gauchos for the maintenance of the player.

“Bruno (Méndez) will return to fulfill his contract with Corinthians. (…) We made the biggest financial proposal for a player in our management, for him”, said Alexandre Barcellos.

To continue with Bruno Méndez permanently, Internacional had the possibility of exercising the purchase for 6 million dollars (R$30.9 million, at the current price). The value, considered high, was the agenda in negotiations between Corinthians and Internacional in recent weeks, without reaching a common denominator.

Thus, the Uruguayan defender returns to Corinthians after 58 games for Internacional, six of them in this edition of the Brasileiro, the limit number for a player to be able to defend two clubs in the same championship. The trend is that he will be able to play for Corinthians again from the 18th of July, when the transfer window opens.

See more at: Bruno Mndez and Ball Market.