Internacional president confirms Bruno Méndez’s return to Corinthians

The president of Internacional, Alessandro Barcellos, confirmed on Sunday night that he ended negotiations with the Corinthians to buy part of the rights of defender Bruno Méndez, who is on loan until June 30 to Colorado. Negotiations had dragged on for months.

“We are ending negotiations with Corinthians. Bruno (Méndez) wanted to stay, but will return there. We made the club’s biggest financial proposal, but it was insufficient in Corinthians’ view,” he said after the interview. 3-2 defeat to Botafogo, in Beira-Rio.

As determined by Sports GazetteInter’s last proposal was a little less than 2.5 million dollars (about R$ 13 million, at the current price), in installments, for 30% of the player’s rights.

Corinthians wanted to receive 3 million dollars, would even accept to close for less (2.5 million dollars), but did not agree with the payment method.

Barcellos’ speech puts an end to a negotiation that had been dragging on for a long time, with several speeches from both sides. With that, Méndez should return by early July to the CT Dr. Joaquim Grava to rejoin the squad or be loaned again. His relationship with Timão runs until 2023.

If he arrives now, he will compete for a spot with Gil, Robson, Raul Gustavo, Bruno Melo (who also plays as a full-back) and João Victor, in addition to the boys from the base. João Victor, by the way, has received polls from other clubs outside Brazil.

Formed by the base of Montevideo Wanderers, Méndez arrived at Corinthians in 2019, a club that holds 70% of the player’s rights.

For Timão, there were 42 matches played and one goal scored. He also has a call-up for the Uruguayan national team and divides opinions among Alvinegro fans.

The year he played the most for Corinthians was in 2021, when he took the field 22 times. After that, and also due to competition in the sector within the club, he ended up on loan to Colorado.

