Internacional x Botafogo has a fight between athletes

Botafogo’s victory against Internacional there was great emotion and a lot of confusion at the end, with a fight between the athletes. The explosion of the nerves of the athletes of Colorado gaucho began when the team from Rio de Janeiro scored the third goal, which guaranteed the victory of the visitors at the Beira-Rio stadium, in Porto Alegre.

The confrontation already came with a tense atmosphere and it was with ten minutes of extra time in the second half. In Rio’s celebration of Hugo’s goal, Internacional’s players attacked midfielder Lucas Piazon. In the confusion, Mercado was expelled.

The match has been restarted. At the base of the smother, Inter sought the attack, but failed to score. With the final whistle, again a fight, with the players of the gaucho team angry.

The target was again Piazon, who exchanged punches and kicks with opponents and needed assistance in the shoulder while still on the lawn. According to Sportv, the Botafogo athlete dislocated his right shoulder.

Referee Savio Pereira Sampaio (Fifa-DF) was heavily criticized for the way he conducted the match. “Unfortunately, the game is controlled by the referee. The tension has to be controlled by him, who could have managed much better. It wasn’t a very good night. These scenes were regrettable”, said attacking midfielder Pedro Henrique, from Inter, in an interview with Premiere.

