Internet rescues video of Eduardo Bolsonaro complaining about the price of gasoline

A video posted on the YouTube channel of federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP) was rescued by government opponents. In the images, the son 03 of Jair Bolsonaro appears next to the influencer Karol Eller, cousin of the singer Cssia Eller.

They are at an American gas station and put half a tank of gas in Karol’s car. And they say the rooster was costing $2.17 and the liter of fuel was $0.57. “12 dollars and 96 cents and I put in half a tank of gas. Thank you, Dilma”, mocks the influencer. Then Eduardo says: “We own the oil and are self-sufficient. Now you are paying the price of Lava Jato, of corruption”. At the time, a liter of gasoline cost R$2.50 in Brazil. Today, the average price of fuel is R$7.59.

Deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro appears in video claiming that the price of gasoline was a consequence of corruption at Petrobras (photo: Reproduction / Youtube)

“In the past, when the price of gasoline went up, they said it was an international market, but before that the price of a barrel of oil was 150 dollars. Now that it’s 20, 30 dollars, they don’t lower the price of gasoline. Do you know why? If they do that, Petrobras will go bankrupt”, he concludes.

Successive readjustments

According to the Federation of Oil Workers (FUP), during the Bolsonaro government, diesel rose 203% in refineries, while gasoline rose 169.1%. Meanwhile, the minimum wage increased by 21.4%.

Last Friday (17/6), Petrobras announced increases of 5.2% in the price of gasoline and 14.2% in the price of diesel. According to the state-owned company, the average price of gasoline sales to distributors went from R$ 3.86 to R$ 4.06 per liter. The average price of diesel sold by Petrobras to distributors went from R$4.91 to R$5.61 per liter.

In Brazil, fuel prices have been regulated by the International Price Parity Policy (PPI) since 2016. In practice, this means that Petrobras tries to match the price of gasoline at the refinery with the international price. In other words, the readjustments are the result of fluctuations in oil and exchange rates.

In addition, there is also the impact of the dollar exchange rate, since the barrel of oil is quoted in the US currency.