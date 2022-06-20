Investment in VIP terminal advances in concession term – 06/19/2022 – Panel SA

The procedure that will allow the construction of a VIP terminal in Guarulhos outside the concession period is a trend that has already released investment in airports granted in old rounds.

Through an ordinance signed in 2020 by the Ministry of Infrastructure, the old concessionaires have been negotiating commercial contracts that would only have economic viability over a longer period. The measure allows government clearance for longer agreements.

In the case of the new terminal in Guarulhos, whose concession only lasts another ten years, the government releases a 40-year contract for the project, as anticipated by the SA Panel on Thursday (16).

“This ordinance has made possible several projects in this vein of promoting private investment, because only with ten years of concession contract it is not possible to carry out large projects at the airport”, says Ronei Glanzmann, national secretary of Civil Aviation.

With a similar model, the Inframérica concessionaire opened this month the Partage Shopping Brasília project, integrated into the capital’s international airport complex, with 130 stores, more than 20 restaurants and seven movie theaters in an area built around 60,000 square meters. .

The plan for the new terminal released in Guarulhos foresees investments of US$ 80 million (R$ 410 million) in a space of 5,000 square meters and 4,000 of built area.

Joana Cunha with Paulo Ricardo Martins and Gilmara Santos