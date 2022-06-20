Is it possible to finance a property without a down payment?

There are specific cases in which it is possible to finance a property without making a down payment. See below for available options.

Many people dream of owning a property. However, not everyone has the necessary amount to pay the entrance fee. Given this, is it possible to finance a property 100%, without making a down payment? In short, those who want to buy their own home, and do not have the resources for the down payment, can find options for total financing of the property. Know more.

How to finance a property with no down payment?

In short, when financing a property, it is usually necessary to make a down payment of 20% to 30% of the total value of the property. However, there are cases where it is possible to do this without entering. See below.

Property on the floor

A tip to finance a property with no entry, is through a property in the plant. That way, you don’t have to pay the full amount by negotiating directly with the builders. In this phase, companies focus on getting buyers for the units, and raising the money. Therefore, they usually give flexibility in payment.

In addition, it is possible to dilute the entry value in installments during the period of the work. In addition to being able to finance 100%, buying a property in the plant can mean savings between 20% and 50%. It all depends on how much the property will value.

Green and Yellow House Program

In short, the Casa Verde e Amarela Program was created to facilitate the purchase of a home by low-income families. The new model of the program estimates to reduce or eliminate the payment of the value of the down payment of the own house for families with income of up to R$ 4 thousand monthly with resources released by the FGTS. Financing is provided by Caixa. It is even possible to request according to the rules.

Digital Fair of Own House

In 2021, Caixa held the 1st Caixa da Casa Própria Digital Fair. In the same, the bank offered special financing conditions for more than 6 thousand properties. This was just the 1st round of new events that should bring back the opportunity for full funding. In addition, they must allow for the reduction of installments.

This was the way Caixa found to avoid the bureaucracy of auctions sent by the institution. Thus, new properties repossessed must all be financed in this way. In these cases it is possible to finance 100% of the property.

Safe Housing Program

The program allows police officers, firefighters, correctional officers, experts and municipal guards to finance 100% of the property’s value, with lower interest rates and no down payment. In addition, beneficiaries must earn a subsidy of up to R$ 12 thousand in the entry value.

