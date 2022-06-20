Is it worth buying an old iPhone? Understand Cell Phone Life | Cell

The iPhone 13 is a sales success, but the high price of the device, from R$ 7,599, could lead Apple fans to to look for more affordable options in the used cell phone market. And one of the brand’s differentials in relation to other manufacturers is the release of a large number of updates for the phone. While Android smartphones receive software updates between two and four years – Samsung’s case -, apple devices have new versions of iOS for about six years.

Thus, the iPhone 13, which was released in 2021, should receive updates at least until iOS 21, which should arrive in 2027. On the other hand, the iPhone 8, from 2016, will not receive new versions of iOS.

How Apple Updates Work

At the beginning of its journey with the original iPhone and iPhone 3G, Apple made updates available for a shorter period of time than it does today. The 2007 and 2008 models only received two major iOS updates. Later models received software updates for five to six years.

The record so far is the iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus (2015) and the first iPhone SE (2016), which have gone through seven OS versions so far. They hit the market with the distant iOS 9.

Apple makes available the official list of products compatible with the latest systems, as well as the list of those cell phones that can be considered “vintage”, when the manufacturer stopped distributing them for sale more than five and less than seven years ago. It is the case of iPhone 4 (8 GB), iPhone 4S, iPhone 5, iPhone 5C and iPhone 6 Plus.

The products considered “obsolete” by Apple are those that Apple stopped distributing for sale more than seven years ago. That is, they are no longer in the official store. Currently, the oldest model officially sold by the brand is the iPhone 11, from 2019.

How to know your iPhone model

According to Apple, there are different ways to find out what model your iPhone is. On an iPhone 7 or earlier, the user can check the model number on the back of the device. For iPhone 8 or 8 Plus it is necessary to remove the SIM tray and check the model number in the tray slot, present on the upper side (the side with the screen).

Finally, for the latest versions of the manufacturer’s cell phones, the path is simpler, as the information is located on the smartphone itself. Just unlock your phone in Settings > General > About. To the right of Model Name, the user will see what the smartphone version is.

With information from apple

