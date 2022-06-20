Is the app gone? | How to get apps back to mobile screen

It is common for some smartphone screen apps to disappear without explanation. Fortunately, you can get apps back on Android and iPhone (iOS) screens using native features of each system, without having to install additional tools.

Learn in the following tutorial what to do when apps disappear from your phone screen. Also know the main reasons that can make apps disappear from the screens on the device and how to access the list of smartphone apps.

Why the app disappeared

An application may not appear on the mobile screen for a few reasons. Between them:

The application has been removed from the splash screen, but remains installed;

The application has been deleted;

The application has been disabled;

The application had an error or bug after being updated;

The application had an error or bug after being closed.

With the exception of excluded tools, in all other situations it is possible to return the apps to the mobile screen by accessing the apps list. This is the gallery or library of programs installed on your Android or iPhone.

Where is the list of mobile apps

On Android, the list of apps is known as the app drawer. On iPhone (iOS), it’s called the App Library. However, in both systems they have the same objective, which is precisely to list all applications saved on the cell phone.

The way to access the list of apps may vary depending on the operating system version and smartphone model. But in general it is this:

On Android: on the home screen, drag the screen from the bottom to the top to show the apps;

on the home screen, drag the screen from the bottom to the top to show the apps; On iPhone: From the home screen, drag the screen from right to left and tap the “App Library” search bar.

Application drawer (left) on Android and Apps Library (right) on iPhone (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho)

How to get apps that disappeared to mobile screen

For the following tutorial, make sure the apps you want to show again are installed on your smartphone. If there is any tool that does not appear, you will need to reinstall the program from Google Play Store or App Store.

on android

Open the app drawer; Locate the application that you want to return to the mobile screen; Tap and hold the app for a few seconds until an options menu appears; To select more than one app at the same time, tap “Select” and check the other apps; Go to “Add to Home Screen”.

How to return apps to Android screen (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho)

And ready. If you prefer to edit which screen the app will be highlighted on, tap and hold on the app and then drag the icon to the desired screen.

on iPhone

Open the “Application Library” on the iPhone; Locate the app you want to return to the home screen; Touch and hold the app for a few seconds until it starts to shake; The app will be added to the mobile screen.

How to return apps to the iPhone screen (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho)

For those who have an iPhone, you can also choose the screen where the returned app will be saved. Just tap and hold on the app, and finally drag the icon to the desired screen.