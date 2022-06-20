Isla and three more being able to leave, proposed by the side, Jesus asks Rodrigo Caio, Paulo Sousa in justice: the last of Flamengo

Credit: Reproduction

DANIEL ALVES SPECULATED

According to journalist Ricardo Martins, Daniel Alves has conversations with Athletico-PR, but he can go to Flamengo. The 39-year-old is looking for a club as soon as possible, as he is one of the contenders for the 2022 World Cup.

EXIT ISLA

Flamengo sealed the departure of Maurício Isla. The red-black board released the right-back to arrange his return to Universidad Católica, in Chile. The athlete did not even travel to Belo Horizonte to play against Atlético-MG.

FLAMENGO WILL NOT HANDLE TWO HOLDERS’ DEPARTURE

According to journalist Venê Casagrande, two players will not have their exit made difficult by Flamengo in case of proposals, namely: goalkeeper Diego Alves and midfielder Willian Arão..

FLAMENGO FORMALIZES PROPOSAL BY SIDE

O fans.com found that Flamengo formalized late on Friday night (17) a proposal to hire Gonzalo Montiel on loan until December 2023. In addition, the document provides for the purchase of part of the economic rights at the end of the agreement.

PAULO SOUSA CAN SUE FIFA AGAINST FLAMENGO

After 10 days of Paulo Sousa’s dismissal from Flamengo, the matter is still not resolved. That’s because, Rubro-Negro still has issues to resolve with the coach, who awaits a response from the club to end the negotiation and start receiving the money due. Due to this delay on the part of the club to finalize the agreement, the agents of the Portuguese coach are already studying a retaliation against the Rio club: if the answer is not given in the next few days, they can file a lawsuit with FIFA. The information is from the newspaper O Globo.

MEXICO TEAM WANTS LÉO PEREIRA

After announcing the Portuguese coach Renato Paiva, Club León, from Mexico, seeks to qualify its defensive sector for the next season. One of the players that would be in the sights of the new commander would be defender Léo Pereira, from Flamengo.

JESUS ​​SUGGESTS RODRIGO CAIO TO FENERBAHCE

According to Turkish portal Takvim, the coach made a new suggestion in the direction of the yellows and blues. Close to losing South Korean defender Kim-Min Jae, the coach suggested defender Rodrigo Caio, from Flamengo, as a substitute.