Issue #731: Bolsonaro and the coup’s octagon | The subject

In 2018, the polls gave victory to the candidate who presented himself as an “outsider”. Housed in the then runt PSL, Jair Bolsonaro promised to govern against all traditional politics. Four years later, he runs for re-election for the notorious PL, but maintains his anti-system discourse. “He tries to convince his base that, even with the Centrão, he continues to fight”, says Marcos Nobre, author of the book “Limites da Democracia”, recently released by the publisher However. For the core of his electorate, “it worked”, summarizes the philosophy professor at Unicamp, also president of the Brazilian Center for Analysis and Planning (Cebrap). In conversation with Renata Lo Prete, he recovers a timeline that begins with the June 2013 protests, goes through Operation Lava Jato and reaches the rise of the “Bolsonarist digital party”. Nobre describes a perfect storm in which radicalism, an umbilical relationship with the Armed Forces and Centrão in charge of the secret Budget are mixed. “Bolsonaro plays a very different game from the one played by democratic forces,” he says, noting that this tends to last beyond October: “For him, winning an election is not an objective, but an instrument”. Faced with what he describes as imminent “lasting social chaos”, Marcos points out that only the union of the most different sectors can counteract “all the possibilities of a coup” that are on the horizon. “It is a moment of no return: either we will take a democratic leap, or we will lose democracy”.