IUD: SUS performs 31,600 procedures for IUD placement in women of childbearing age in 2021

The Ministry of Health invested more than R$ 95 million in the purchase of contraceptive methods in the last year. Nine different methods are available, including the Intrauterine Device (IUD), which is considered safe and long-lasting. Last year, the Unified Health System (SUS) performed 31,600 procedures for IUD placement in women of childbearing age.

In addition to the IUD, the family planning service also offers the use of oral and injectable contraceptives; female and male condoms, among other methods (see list below).

Contraceptive methods available in the SUS

Monthly injectable contraceptive;

Quarterly injectable contraceptive;

mini-pill;

Combined Pill;

Diaphragm;

Emergency contraceptive pill (or the morning after pill);

Intrauterine Device (IUD);

Female condom;

male condom;

Tubal ligation and vasectomy.

The program’s actions aim to guarantee families the right to have as many children as they want, at the time that is most convenient for them, with all the necessary assistance.

Investment in family planning is part of the strategies for comprehensive care for women’s health within the SUS. According to the director of the Department of Strategic Programmatic Actions (DAPES), Lana de Lourdes Aguiar Lima, resources are allocated to states and municipalities annually. “We receive this information from the territory, which contraceptive method they want, the amount they want, and from there we allocate this resource for purchase”, she explains.

DIU: What is it?

The Intrauterine Device (IUD) is a non-hormonal contraceptive method offered by the Unified Health System (SUS). Highly effective and long-lasting, it is an excellent option for women who are not planning a pregnancy in the next few years. With a shelf life of up to 10 years, it can also serve as an emergency contraceptive when inserted within five days of unprotected sex.

Student Maria Eduarda Matos, 22, had the IUD placed in a Basic Health Unit (UBS) in Brasília in May this year and was surprised by the speed of the process. After a consultation and the request for exams, the procedure was scheduled soon after. “They did a screening, the process is very smooth and fast.”, she said.

Since the second half of 2021, the Ministry of Health has offered training to doctors in the Family Health Strategy (ESF) for offering, inserting and monitoring women who choose to use the IUD. The expansion strategy was highlighted in the northern region of the country, which has already served more than three thousand women.

IUD: numbers of insertion procedures performed by SUS

Year 2019 (Jan to Dec) – 19,983

Year 2020 (Jan to Dec) – 14,187

*Year 2021 (Jan to Dec) – 31,687

*Preliminary data

Family planning

Family planning is part of comprehensive health care and should be offered to all Brazilians. The guarantee is guaranteed by Federal Law 9.263/96. It is the obligation of the Unified Health System (SUS) to offer scientifically proven methods of contraception.

“In addition to methods of contraception, SUS family planning includes preconception counseling as prenatal care. This measure aims to know women’s expectations in relation to pregnancy, in addition to identifying risk factors or diseases that may interfere with a future pregnancy”, highlighted the general coordinator of surrogate Life Cycles, Dressiane Zanardi Pereira.

