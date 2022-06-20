Ivy Moraes erases Power Couple records and sparks breakup rumors; advice denies

Fifth eliminated from Power Couple Brasil 6, Ivy Moraes deleted all publications related to Record’s reality show from his Instagram profile. A partner of Minas Gerais in the competition, Nandinho Borges only left two records of his passage through the game on the social network, which caught the attention of some netizens.

On Twitter, some viewers of the attraction were already noticing a climate of coldness between the couple in the dynamics that took place after the result of the DR, defined last Thursday (16), and are betting on a possible separation. “That one will soon be single”, wrote Ana Sartori.

“She said there in the cabin with Lucas and Lidi that they will not continue the relationship, at least that’s what I understood”, highlighted Alzira Buarque, referring to the decompression cabin that participants pass through after leaving the confinement. Ana Alves Trindade, on the other hand, made some points about the relationship between the couple of influencers.

“But she and that Fernando just date, they don’t even live in the same city, and Ivy still lives at her mother’s house with her son, they even commented in the kitchen that dating was expensive because of airfare and stuff, I didn’t feel that theirs was a firm relationship”, he commented.

Another microblog user, identified as Fabi, thinks that the fact that Ivy deleted the posts has to do with her trajectory in the reality show. “I think Ivy thinks that if you erase things, people will forget how blind, stupid, silent and false she was, just like she was at BBB, always on the wrong side!? Ihhh, guys, my memory is only Arthur’s. .. elephant memory”, he joked.

Ivy Moraes’ advice denies crisis in her relationship



Reproduction / Instagram

wanted by OnScreen, the advice of Ivy Moraes denied that her relationship with Nandinho Borges is shaken. “How crazy to think about a business like that. She deleted what theoretically she didn’t post, it was the administrators. In other words, she just took back the reins of her own social network… It’s crazy to think anything other than that”, he said. the mining team.

However, it is worth noting that publications made by Ivy’s Instagram administrators while she was at BBB 20 remain on her profile, such as posts celebrating her victory in a leader’s test and her records at the most watched house parties in Brazil.