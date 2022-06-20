Actress Jade Picon is coming! The former BBB and digital influencer participated in the first meeting of the cast of “Travessia”, the next 9 o’clock soap opera, written by Gloria Perez.

In the record published by Hugo Gloss, Jade appears alongside the actors who will be in the soap opera starring Lucy Alves, Chay Suede and Rômulo Estrela.

In the photo are still Giovanna Antonelli, Vanessa Giácomo, Humberto Martins, Alexandre Nero, Rodrigo Lombardi, Alessandra Negrini, Marcos Caruso, Drica Moraes, Dandara Mariana, Aílton Graça, Bel Kutner, in addition to the author and director Mauro Mendonça Filho, and other actors. .

In her debut in soap operas, Jade will play a digital influencer daughter of the character played by actress Grazi Massafera, and will be a romantic partner with Chay Suede.

Jade Picon poses with the cast of ‘Travessia’, the next 9 o’clock soap opera Photo: Reproduction/Hugo Gloss

Jade had to pass a test before being cast in “Travessia”, written by Glória Perez. She had to convince the directors of her potential as an actress and went through another test, sharing the scene with Chay Suede, with whom she will be involved in the story. The chemistry with the actor was tested and approved. The ex-BBB’s dramatic talent as well. “She shone and rocked”, was what was heard backstage after the audition of the new actress on the block.

In the novel, the character of Jade, one of the main characters, will be a kind of antagonist of the heroine who will be played by Lucy Alves. The plot, scheduled to premiere in October, instead of the mega-success “Pantanal”, will have as its central theme the relationship between man and technology.

