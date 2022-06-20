Jair breaks two bones in his left hand and becomes a concern in the Atlantic

Jair suffered a fracture in his left hand during a match in the first half of the game at Mineiro

Atltico lost an important piece in the duel against Flamengo, this Sunday, in Mineiro. Midfielder Jair was replaced in the first half after a clash with Joo Gomes, from Rubro-Negro.Initially, the Rooster reported that the player fractured the third finger of his left hand. Shortly after the match, the club updated the chart and detailed that two bones had fractured.

“After undergoing X-ray examinations, two bones were found to be fractured in the left hand of defensive midfielder Jair. Tomorrow (Monday) the athlete will undergo a surgical procedure”, posted Atletico on social media.