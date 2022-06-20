Jair breaks two bones in his left hand and becomes a concern in the Atlantic
photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DAPress Jair suffered a fracture in his left hand during a match in the first half of the game at Mineiro
Atltico lost an important piece in the duel against Flamengo, this Sunday, in Mineiro. Midfielder Jair was replaced in the first half after a clash with Joo Gomes, from Rubro-Negro.
Initially, the Rooster reported that the player fractured the third finger of his left hand. Shortly after the match, the club updated the chart and detailed that two bones had fractured.
“After undergoing X-ray examinations, two bones were found to be fractured in the left hand of defensive midfielder Jair. Tomorrow (Monday) the athlete will undergo a surgical procedure”, posted Atletico on social media.
The Galo player was injured in the first half of the duel. After stealing the ball, he fell and hit his left hand on the opponent’s leg. Jair, with a lot of pain at the scene, had to leave the field for Otvio to enter.
When Jair left the field, the duel between Atltico and Flamengo was tied.
During the match, Galo prevailed and won 2-0, with goals from Nacho and Ademir.
