João Adolfo de Souza: Credit card scams



Art column of the retiree 2022-06-19 – Paulo Márcio

Retired column art 2022-06-19Paulo Márcio

Published 06/19/2022 06:00 | Updated 06/19/2022 15:35

Credit cards are often an alternative for retirees who need to supplement their income. At this stage of life, expenses tend to increase and the benefit amount is not enough to cover them. For those who don’t know, INSS policyholders can use 5% of their benefit to hire this product. The big problem is the vulnerability of these people to scammers.

In 19 years of experience with finance, I have experienced many cases of scams against retirees involving credit cards. The good news is that there are some precautions retirees can take to avoid these scams.

Retirees and pensioners are groups that have the possibility of contracting cheaper credit, which are payroll-deductible loans, such as loans and credit cards, which have lower rates than other types. Many refer to hire them, as they need an extra amount to cover their expenses. Credit cards are often the target of fraud and scams and you have to be very careful when using them so as not to suffer losses.

Among these scams are those involving calls or messages, in which scammers impersonate financial institutions, requesting credit card details and offering products. What you can do in this case is never pass any data over the phone until you contact your bank to make sure what the call is about.

Another very common scam is the approach to retirees, in which people offer help with credit card operations. The tip to avoid suffering a blow in this case is: never give your credit card to someone else, insert the device into the machine yourself. If you have difficulties, take a trusted family member with you.

You also need to be very careful with online shopping. There are malicious websites that “steal” credit card data. In addition, when entering the data at the time of purchase, they can be saved. So, avoid buying on computers that more people access and check the origin of the site, researching whether it is reliable or not.

When hiring a payroll-deductible credit card, research the institution that is offering you this product and the experiences of those who have already hired it. Keep an eye on the requirements that the institution makes. For example, if you are offered insurance or capitalization bonds as a requirement to be able to hire a credit card, this is called tying and is an illegal practice.

All the attention is little when it comes to scams against retirees, especially involving credit cards. So, whenever you have questions about any procedure involving this product, seek guidance from experts or help from someone you trust.

“All the attention is little when it comes to a coup against retirees. So whenever you have doubts, look for

guidance”

Joao Adolfo de Souza