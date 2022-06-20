Joelma slips and falls on stage during a show in Bahia. Look

The singer Joelma gave a little scare to the fans present at her show in Medeiros Neto (BA), last Sunday night (19/6). While dancing to one of the songs, the artist slipped and fell on the stage, turning upside down. She continued singing from the floor and then continued with the performance.

Some time later, however, one of Joelma’s dancers also slipped during another choreography and fell to the floor, causing the singer to burst out laughing. In a light way, the Calypso singer joked about the situation: “Today is International Fall Day”.

Despite the scare, nothing happened to the singer or the dancer. Joelma remained firm and strong after spending the week before last in a hospital in São Paulo for edema, as well as gastritis and esophagitis.

Watch the moment Joelma falls on stage

