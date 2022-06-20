Johnny Hooker show is canceled in Itabira amid protests against singer

the show of Pernambuco singer Johnny Hooker was canceled in the schedule of the 48th Itabira Winter Festival, in the Central region of Minas. The reason for the cancellation was not clarified in the note from the Carlos Drummond de Andrade Cultural Foundation (FCCDA), organizer of the event, but it occurred amid pressure from part of the city’s population against the artist’s presentation.

An online petition against the performance of the musician, who is gay, claims that it “hurts all the principles of the Itabira Christian family”. The show was scheduled for the 9th of July.

In the note announcing the cancellation, the FCCDA stated that the decision to cancel was taken “in agreement with the artist’s production”. The foundation was contacted by the report, but did not respond until the end of this article.





The petition against the show had 1,097 signatures as of Sunday night (19). He mentions that Hooker’s shows would violate the Statute of Children and Adolescents, because they would not be suitable for this age group. The text does not say, however, what would be contraindicated in the singer’s presentation.

In comments on social media, people opposed to the show recalled a speech from 2018, when, during a show, the artist said that “Jesus is a transvestite”. The statement was made, at the time, in protest against the attacks on the play “The Gospel According to Jesus Christ, Queen of Heaven”, starring a transvestite actress in the role of Jesus.

On the other hand, another petition was opened this Sunday, this time asking for the return of the show, with 716 signatures until tonight. “Itabira resists the minority that does not represent us, that spreads hate speech and prejudice in our city! We are a progressive city and we will not be silent! Art is free. We want Johnny Hooker back in the Winter Festival schedule!”, he says. the text.

The artist’s team was contacted by the report, but did not comment until the end of this article. Hooker is currently touring Europe.