





Jojo performs at the Parade Photo: Danilo M Yoshioka / Futura Press

Singer Jojo Todynho responded, at the 26th LGBT+ Pride Parade in São Paulo, to homophobic statements by fellow singer Bruna Karla given to a podcast in December 2021. Jojo took advantage of her speech in one of the trios of the Parade to send messages of love and tolerance .

“God is love, we want love and less hate, no more killing, no more intolerance!”, fired Jojo Todynho against the gospel singer.

At the end of last year, Bruna Karla said she refused to sing at a friend’s wedding because of his sexual orientation. The singer also advised the boy to have a relationship with “a woman full of the power of God”, justifying that by marrying another man the boy would be “choosing the path of eternal death”.





Jojo Todynho rebuts Bruna Karla’s statements at the LGBT+ Parade in SP Photo: Andy Santana / Futura Press

famous revolt

After the repercussion of the gospel singer’s speech, several celebrities began to speak out. Ludmilla made a point of showing her dissatisfaction on Twitter.

This is the kind of speech that turns my stomach and makes me angry. People like her, who call themselves “spokespersons” for God, discard and hurt people all the time for the simple fact that they are who they are! pic.twitter.com/6a761Mkk3J — LUDMILLA (@Ludmilla) June 16, 2022

Gil do Vigor also used his social media to speak out against Bruna Karla’s statement. On his Twitter, the former BBB said: “In fact, when Jesus appears someone will be ashamed and it’s not your gay friend but you for your prejudiced attitude! John 14 says that God calls us friends and the word friend is strong too much to be sustained based on prejudice and lack of love for others”, he posted.

The singer Jão recalled that the homophobic speech of the gospel singer is criminal.

this gospel singer’s speech on a podcast is very criminal. You can’t just say, “Oh, just ignore it, it’s her religion…”, because that speech drives people crazy and kills a lot of people who start to hate each other. it’s a blatant homophobia and should be prosecutable. — John (@jaoromania) June 16, 2022