José Mauro Coelho resigns and leaves the presidency and the Board of Directors of Petrobras | Economy

Petrobras reported this Monday (20) that José Mauro Coelho resigned from the presidency and also from the company’s Board of Directors. The announcement was made almost a month after the executive began to be pressured by the government in the face of fuel price readjustments.

“The appointment of an interim president will be examined by Petrobras’ Board of Directors from now on,” the company said in a statement published by the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM).

The third executive to command the state-owned company in the Jair Bolsonaro government, José Mauro Coelho stayed in office for just over two months – it was the second shortest period of management of the company since the end of the military dictatorship.

His departure had been awaited since May 23, when the Ministry of Mines and Energy announced that the third change in command of the company would take place. At the time, the ministry claimed that “several geopolitical factors known to all result in impacts not only on the price of gasoline and diesel, but on all energy components”.

The two executives who preceded José Mauro in the presidency of Petrobras – Roberto Castello Branco and General Joaquim Silva e Luna – also left the command of the state-owned company in the face of pressure from the government itself due to high fuel prices.

Petrobras’ pricing policy follows the same one adopted in 2016 by the Michel Temer government. It is subject to the criterion of international parity, which means that fuel prices take into account the price of a barrel of oil on the international market and also fluctuations in the dollar.

José Mauro Ferreira Coelho was the third president of Petrobras in the Bolsonaro government.

The first to take charge of the state-owned company during the government of President Jair Bolsonaro was economist Roberto Castello Branco, appointed shortly after the 2018 elections.

Castello Branco was appointed to the post in January 2019 and fired in February last year by the president, who claimed to be dissatisfied with the fuel price readjustments during the economist’s administration.

The name appointed to replace Castello Branco was General Joaquim Silva e Luna. The military took office in April 2021 and remained in the post until March this year.

The general remained in office for 343 days and was fired in April this year for having followed the market logic for setting prices.

After Silva e Luna left, the government even indicated the names of economist Adriano Pires and businessman Rodolfo Landim to assume command of the state-owned company, however, both informed that they could not assume the positions.

In April, the government appointed José Mauro Coelho to take charge of the state-owned company. The executive assumed the presidency of Petrobras on the 14th of last month