José Mourinho is interested in xodó rubro-negro and Flamengo can make big money with the sale of the player

Player stood out at Fla in 2019 and was traded to European football; now, Roma is the new interested in the athlete and negotiation can help the financial balance of the Carioca Club

O Flamengo goes through a phase of uncertainty in the year. Shortly after the arrival of the new coach, Dorival Júnior, the team tries to recover in the Brazilian Championship, and aims for a good result against Atlético-MG, this Sunday (19), to add more points in the competition and get closer to the first places in the competition. table.

Outside the Club, another factor can help Rubro-Negro to strengthen during the year: the transfer market. This time, not with the purchase or sale of a player changing the squad, but with a silver from the house that can make money for Fla. And the person responsible for this movement may be the Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho.

According to the Italian newspaper “Gazzetta dello Sport”, the Roma want to count on attacking midfielder Reinier for next season. The player pleases Mourinho and the negotiation with Real Madrid, the club that owns the athlete’s rights, could involve a loan with an option to buy.

With no space at Real Madrid, Reinier was loaned to Borussia Dortmund in the last two seasons, but had few opportunities in the starting lineup. Without standing out in Germany, he should be released again by Madrid. According to Transfermarkt, Reinier is currently worth 8 million euros (about R$ 43.3 million, at the current price).and can add value to Flamengo, due to the FIFA Solidarity Mechanism.

Flamingo, Reinier was one of the team’s highlights in the national title campaign, in 2019under the command of the technician Jorge Jesus, and came to participate, in a more discreet way, in the title of the Copa Libertadores in the same year, and in the vice world championship. At 20, the attacking midfielder is still looking to stand out in European football, where he landed almost two and a half years ago.