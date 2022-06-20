Journalist dies after saying goodbye on social media

Irish journalist Aideen Kennedy died at the age of 43 after battling a terminal illness and saying goodbye to her followers on social media. The death of the reporter, best known in Ireland for her work on the UTV channel, was confirmed yesterday by former co-workers.

On Friday, Aideen posted a message on Twitter stating that she was about to die, but would receive hospice care at home. This assistance aims to reduce the suffering of patients in advanced stages of disease or in a terminal state.

“Life hasn’t gone well and I’m just as sick as I was when I went to the hospital, so essentially I’m going home to die but getting palliative care,” he said. “Kids know. If you find them, keep an eye out for them, they are the kindest, sweetest, most thoughtful children,” she concluded, referring to her young children, Jacob and Eva.

The message also includes photos of the children and a letter written by the youngest, which reads: “Mommy, I hope you get well soon. I love you so much!”

Aideen’s cause of death has not been released, but last week, the journalist reported that she was suffering from a stomach bleed and said she had received 12 blood transfusions.

“God bless people who donate blood. I’m on my twelfth transfusion and I can’t believe anyone could be so kind and selfless,” he said.

Ken Reid, former policy editor at UTV, paid tribute to his former broadcaster.

“Today the thought that Aideen is no longer with us is heartbreaking. A good soul who has suffered a lot. The news shocked many of us. We all need to take care of ourselves. God bless her. Rest in peace,” he wrote.

A friend of Aideen’s also mourned the reporter’s death.

“I’m heartbroken. My beautiful, fun and kind friend Aideen has passed away. I will miss her so much. We met 22 years ago when we shared a room in the summer in the capital and became friends. Goodbye, beautiful girl,” he wrote.

In addition to her children, Aideen is also survived by her parents Noel and Maura. In an interview with the Belfast Telegraph in 2018, she said that her parents had already lost three of their four children. Her brother Dara, who had a brain tumor, died in 2016, and her sister Fiona died the same year after being diagnosed with cancer. Another brother, Rory, died as a child in a car accident.