Lack of skilled labor worsens in Brazil, says study

Brazil is the ninth country with the most lack of skilled labor in 2022, among 40 countries and territories. The data are from a study by the human resources consultancy ManpowerGroupwhich heard 40,000 employers from all sectors.

Around here, 81% of employers said they face difficulty finding workers with the necessary qualifications. The index rose from last year’s study (71%) and is higher than the global average (75%).

See the ranking:

  • Taiwan (88%)
  • Portugal (85%)
  • Singapore (84%)
  • China (83%)
  • Hong Kong (83%)
  • India (83%)
  • Romania (82%)
  • Australia (81%)
  • Brazil (81%)
  • Spain (80%)

In the last ten years, the percentage of employers who reported having difficulties finding qualified professionals in Brazil fluctuated a lot. Between 2012 and 2018, the index plummeted, from 71% to 34%. As of 2019, it started to rise, reaching the highest value now.

Globally, the labor shortage index rose six percentage points from last year and reached a 16-year high of 75%. This is double the amount recorded in 2015.

Sectors where the most labor shortages

The survey shows the sectors with the highest rate of labor shortages:

  • Banking and finance (86%)
  • IT and technology (84%)
  • Industry (84%)
  • Education, health and government (80%)
  • Wholesale and retail (79%)
  • Construction (76%)
  • Hotels and restaurants (66%)

The study also lists the areas with the highest demand for skilled labor:

  • Information & Data Technology (40%)
  • Customer Service & Front Office (32%)
  • Logistics & Operations (23%)
  • Marketing & Sales (21%)
  • Administration & Office Support (21%)

The percentages add up to more than 100% because respondents were able to choose more than one option.

Hardest-to-find skills

Respondents also listed the five most difficult skills to find among candidates:

  • Reasoning and problem solving
  • Resilience and adaptability
  • Initiative
  • Reliability and self-discipline
  • Collaborative spirit and teamwork

