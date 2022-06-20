Landing party marks return of fans’ honeymoon with Botafogo | botafogo

Social media reports show that about 100 fans were waiting for Botafogo at Galeão International Airport. The early morning hours from Sunday to Monday did not disturb the plans of the Botafogo people who were waiting for the heroes of the alvinegra turn in Beira-Rio.

Five days before the team’s return to Rio de Janeiro, part of the white-and-white fans invaded the Botafogo Training Center at Espaço Lonier to charge the players. The atmosphere was tense the day before the match against São Paulo and the victory over the São Paulo team calmed the mood.

The two victories against teams considered stronger after the negative sequence gave courage and confidence to the team and fans. Now, the atmosphere is peaceful again, not least because of the fact that it has left the relegation zone and is again in the first part of the table.

Botafogo returns to the field next Sunday, when they receive Fluminense, at 4 pm (GMT), at Nilton Santos, for the 14th round of the Brazilian Championship. With the same 18 points conquered, Botafogo and Fluminense are in seventh and sixth (respectively) and separated by goal difference (-2 x 1). The teams can still be overtaken by São Paulo, which has the same number of points and plays on Monday night.