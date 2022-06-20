Large-scale fire hits recycling warehouse in Guarulhos, in Greater SP – News

A recycling warehouse located at Avenida Guinle, 1620, in the Cidade Industrial Satélite neighborhood, in Guarulhos, Greater São Paulo, is on fire in a massive fire. The Fire Department received the notification at 5:11 am this Monday (20).

Fifteen vehicles are at the scene and 50 men are fighting the flames, which are out of control. Extensive black smoke can be seen in the distance.


During the work, a firefighter was injured. He had burns on his leg and was taken to the Tatuapé Emergency Room, on the east side of the capital.

There is no information on other victims. Civil Defense was also called.


Despite the thick column of smoke in the place, which is a few kilometers from the São Paulo International airport, there are no changes to flights in Cumbica.

In a note, the City of Guarulhos reported that it sent teams from the Municipal Civil Defense and Social Assistance to monitor the work of the Fire Department. “This is an area where there are only companies, without affecting housing or other municipal services,” he said.


