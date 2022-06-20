Latam announces that its reorganization plan has been approved by the court handling the case

LATAM Airlines Group and its affiliates in Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and the United States announce that the Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York in the United States has approved the Group Reorganization Plan presented by LATAM in its reorganization under Chapter 11.

Supported by almost all of LATAM’s creditors, the Plan is the result of months of negotiations between key stakeholders, which included an extensive mediation period. The Plan meets the legal requirements of the United States and Chile. The confirmation order issued today by the US Court represents the latest milestone in the US of the Chapter 11 process initiated by LATAM to ensure its long-term sustainability.

“We are very pleased with the confirmation of our restructuring plan by the judge. This is a very important step in the Chapter 11 exit process and we will continue to work hard to complete the remaining steps in the coming months.” says Roberto Alvo, CEO of LATAM Airlines Group SA


LATAM is now focused on implementing the necessary corporate measures and acts to complete the exit from the Chapter 11 reorganization process in the coming months. This includes the approval at the Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting of the new capital structure contemplated in the Plan, the registration of shares and securities in the securities register of the Chilean Financial Market Commission (CMF) and the implementation of the respective preemptive rights periods for the offer of shares and convertible bonds to current LATAM shareholders.

Once effective, the LATAM Plan will inject approximately US$8 billion through a combination of capital increase, issuance of convertible bonds and new debt. This includes funding of $5.4 billion secured by major shareholders (Delta Air Lines, Qatar Airways and Grupo Cueto) and major LATAM creditors (i.e. creditors represented by the Ad Hoc group of LATAM Parent Creditors and certain local bondholders). LATAM’s exit from the Chapter 11 process is scheduled for the second half of this year.


