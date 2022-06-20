Latin American Leaders Congratulate Gustavo Petro on Victory in Colombia’s Presidential Election | World

The election of senator and former guerrilla fighter Gustavo Petro as Colombia’s first left-wing president generated immediate reactions among Latin American leaders, especially those who share the same ideological orientation.

The president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), has not yet expressed himself, but his opponent and former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), congratulated Petro shortly after the result this Sunday (19).

Check out the main demonstrations, in addition to those of the head of diplomacy of the European Union (EU) and a leader of the Venezuelan opposition.

“I warmly congratulate comrades @petrogustavo, @FranciaMarquezM and all the Colombian people for the important victory in this Sunday’s elections. I wish Petro success in his government. His victory strengthens democracy and progressive forces in Latin America”.

Nicolas Maduro, President of Venezuela

“I congratulate Gustavo Petro and Francia Márquez for the historic victory in Colombia’s presidential elections. The will of the Colombian people was heard, who left to defend the path of democracy and peace. New times are approaching for this brother country”.

Henrique Capriles, Venezuela’s opposition leader

“Today, #19Jun, Colombians voted for peace and reaffirmed their democracy. In just over an hour the result was known. In Colombia live 2 M (million) of Venezuelans. We hope that the new president governs with respect and without exclusion for they”.

Juan Guaidó, self-proclaimed interim president of Venezuela and recognized as such by more than 50 countries

“Colombia is now home to 2 million Venezuelans who fled in search of a future. We advocate that the administration of the new president @petrogustavo maintain the protection of vulnerable Venezuelans in his country and accompany Venezuela’s struggle to recover its democracy”.

Andrés Manuel López Obrador, President of Mexico

“Gustavo Petro’s victory is historic. Colombia’s conservatives have been tenacious and tough. Writer José María Vargas Vila reported that his country’s dictators ‘dipped their dagger in holy water before killing'”.

Gabriel Boric, President of Chile

“I just spoke with @petrogustavo to congratulate him on his victory in the presidency of Colombia along with @FranciaMarquezM. Joy for Latin America! We will work together for the unity of our continent in the challenges of a world that changes rapidly. Let’s go!”

Alberto Fernández, President of Argentina

“It fills me with joy the victory obtained by @petrogustavo and @FranciaMarquezM and with which the electoral process in Colombia ends. I have just conveyed my congratulations to the president-elect for the trust that the people have placed in him. His victory validates democracy and secures the way to a Latin America integrated in this time that demands from us the maximum solidarity between fraternal peoples.”

Miguel Díaz-Canel, President of Cuba

“I express my most fraternal congratulations to Gustavo Petro, @petrogustavo, for his election as President of Colombia in a historic popular victory. We reiterate our willingness to advance in the development of bilateral relations for the well-being of our peoples”.

Luis Arce, President of Bolivia

“Congratulations to the Colombian people! Our congratulations to brother @petrogustavo and sister @FranciaMarquezM for their victory today at the polls. Latin American integration is strengthened. We join the celebration of Colombians. ¡Jallalla #Colombia”. Jallalla is a Quechua word that means joy.

Pedro Castillo, President of Peru

“I just called @petrogustavo to congratulate him on his historic democratic victory in Colombia. We are united by a common feeling that seeks collective, social and regional integration improvements for our peoples. Brother Gustavo, always count on Peru’s support” .

Daniel Ortega, president of Nicaragua, and Rosario Murillo, his wife and vice president

“With all respect and much affection for your People We salute your Electoral Victory today, June 19th. We hope the best for the Families of this brother country (…) That in Our Caribbean America we continue to strengthen a history as our Peoples expect and deserve “.

Guillermo Lasso, President of Ecuador

“I congratulated @petrogustavo by phone on his election as president of our sister, the Republic of Colombia, and I reiterated our Government’s willingness to strengthen friendship and cooperation, prioritizing the development and integration of our peoples.”

Josep Borrell, head of EU diplomacy