Leonardo has intimacy exposed by maid who delivers: “Tread on her”

Poliana Rocha exposed an employee on her social network, who gave everything about the intimacy of the boss and the boss, Leonardo

Poliana Rochawife of Leonardois very active on social media, where she has millions of followers and always interacts with her followers in relation to her personal life with her family.

And last Friday (17), she was once again present on the social network, opening a question box, thus allowing her followers to ask questions.

However, she did something different from what she usually does, instead of answering the questions, she put her maid to answer the followers.

Right from the start, she was asked if Poliana had given her any scolding in these years in which she provides service to the blonde and her family. The woman then said that the boss has the habit of being very delicate when she needs to pass on information regarding the service or make a request.

The maid also declared that the boss likes to leave affectionate notes for her and that she calls her love. She also said that Leonardo is usually very messy, unlike his wife, who is more organized.

“Leo is messier, Poli is organized. She takes off her clothes, leaves everything folded, now Leo steps on her [na roupa] and leave it where it is”, delivered the maid.

‘OFFENSE’

Not afraid to say everything, the woman even gave in receiving ‘offensives’ from Leonardo, when asked by an internet user if she was ‘mocked’ by the boss. “Does Léo make fun of you a lot???”, asked Poliana’s follower.

“Leo makes fun of me a lot, he calls me a mare’s stomach, a broken stomach, he says I eat about three Neptunes, hides his sleeves”, she shot, adding: “He regrets it and brings pamonha from the street”.