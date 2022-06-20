‘Let’s open Petrobras’ black box’, says deputy about CPI to investigate state-owned company

Sanderson questioned the successive increases in fuel prices and defended the formation of the collegiate for investigation by the Legislative power: ‘It is legal and constitutional’

Sanderson defended the formation of the collegiate, claiming to be the “only instrument of the Legislative power”



the federal deputy Sanderson (PL-RS) argues that the installation of a Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry (CPI) involving the Petrobras is “legal and constitutional”. For him, it is necessary to “open the black box” of the state-owned company to understand the successive increases in fuel prices. “No one can take it anymore. Petrobras’ sequential readjustments have exceeded all limits and something has to be done. We have a resigning board that is making decisions with some bias that needs to be investigated, what is the reason for the sequential readjustments”, began the parliamentarian, during an interview with Jornal da Manhã, da Young Pan News. “That’s why I’ve been saying: let’s open Petrobras’ black box, as we did in 2019, that we managed to open the BNDES’ black box. Let’s open the black box and see if in the year the dollar fell 7.77% against the real, which is why diesel rose 22%”, he added.

Asked if the CPI would be the appropriate environment for the discussion, Sanderson defended the formation of the collegiate, stating that it is the “only instrument of the Legislative power to enter the corporate process”. “Breaking secrecy, listening to witnesses, requesting information, or rather, requesting data that we don’t have until now. […] If we are under the infamous international quotation regime, if there is a correlation, there is no reason for these abusive readjustments by Petrobras,” he said. The expectation is that the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira, meet with leaders this Monday, 20th. For the approval of the CPI, 171 votes are needed in the House and, in the case of a mixed collegiate, 27 more votes from supporters of the Federal Senate. “But there is no point in making an effort in the Chamber, Senate, if Petrobras does not understand that we are in a crisis and there needs to be greater sensitivity on the part of the company”, said Sanderson.

“No one can afford to pay successive readjustments every week, so the CPI can and should play a fundamental role in clarifying, in the general investigation of Petrobras’ internal intricacies. […] Why has Petrobras had a much higher profit than the average for oil companies?” he asked. The federal deputy also stated that the attitude of the president Jair Bolsonaro, who also defends the creation of the collegiate, shows that there is no government intervention in the state. “Bolsonaro’s attitude makes the non-intervention in Petrobras more evident. It’s a mixed capital company, the Union, the Brazilian people are shareholders, but today we don’t have the capacity to make any kind of intervention, because the board has autonomy”, he concluded.