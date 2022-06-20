Levanta Poeira: meet the great champion of the contest | tv sergipe

This Sunday, the 19th, took place the grand finale of one of the most traditional competitions of June gangs in Sergipe, Levanta Poeira. With 447.5 points, ‘Meu Sertão’ won first place with 447.5 points. The second place went to ‘Xodó da Vila’ with 444.3 points and, in third place, ‘Unidos em Asa Branca’ with 441.2 points.
The Junina gang ‘Meu Sertão’ was founded in 1986, in the Sergipe municipality of Riachuelo. At the beginning, the group’s main objective was to have a June fraternization among the young people of the Nossa Senhora da Conceição parish. However, after joining with another group of young people and the Tasso Martins Bezerra Philharmonic, the quadrilha junina emerged. Initially, the group had the name of ‘Palha da Cana’ to honor the region that has a large cultivation of sugar cane. In 1996, the quadrilha June decided to pay homage and tell the stories of the hinterland, giving rise to the new denomination.
The event held by TV Sergipe, FM Sergipe and g1 Sergipe, started last Monday, 13th, with the participation of 20 groups from Aracaju and the interior.
Check out the final results of the contest:
1st place – Meu Sertão – 447.5 points
2nd place – Xodó da Vila – 444.3 points
3rd place – United in Asa Branca – 441.2 points
4th place – Cangaceiros da Boa – 438 points
Results United in Asa Branca — Photo: TV Sergipe
Result Cangaceiros da Boa — Photo: TV Sergipe
Xodó da Vila result — Photo: TV Sergipe
Results Meu Sertão — Photo: TV Sergipe
United Junina Gang in Asa Branca — Photo: TV Sergipe
- The Junina gang ‘Unidos em Asa Branca’ was the first finalist to perform at Levanta Poeira.
United Junina Gang in Asa Branca — Photo: TV Sergipe
- To reach the grand final, ‘Unidos em Asa Branca’ participated in the knockout stage last Thursday, 16th, and obtained first place with 439.9 points. In the semifinals, the group made up of 140 members, including players, musical group, actor and production, won 2nd place with 431.6 points.
United Junina Gang in Asa Branca — Photo: TV Sergipe
- ‘Unidos em Asa Branca’ was founded in 1980, in the Leite Neto complex in the Sergipe capital. For this edition of the Levanta Poeira Contest, the group addressed the theme “What is valuable in me?”.
United Junina Gang in Asa Branca — Photo: TV Sergipe
- The Quadrilha Junina ‘Unidos em Asa Branca’ closes its presentation at the Contest Levanta Poeira 2022.
Junina gang ‘Cangaceiros da Boa’ — Photo: TV Sergipe
- Quadrilha Junina ‘Cangaceiros da Boa’ is the second finalist to perform at Levanta Poeira 2022.
Junina Cangaceiros da Boa gang — Photo: TV Sergipe
- To win a spot in the grand final, ‘Cangaceiros da Boa’ participated in the knockout stage last Monday, 13th, and took first place with 426.5 points. In the semifinals, which was held last Friday, the 17th, the group won 2nd place with 435.75 points.
Junina Cangaceiros da Boa gang — Photo: TV Sergipe
- For Levanta Poeira 2022, the group ‘Cangaceiros da Boa’ brought as a central theme “Mamulengue-se: Let your mute Being make me speak”. In addition, the group also celebrated 30 years of existence.
Junina Cangaceiros da Boa gang — Photo: TV Sergipe
- The Junina Quadrilha ‘Cangaceiros da Boa’ ends its presentation at Levanta Poeira 2022.
Junina Xodó da Vila gang — Photo: TV Sergipe
- The June gang ‘Xodó da Vila’ is the penultimate finalist to enter the stage of Levanta Poeira 2022.
Junina Xodó da Vila gang — Photo: TV Sergipe
- To be a finalist in the Levanta Poeira Contest, ‘Xodó da Vila’ participated in the elimination round last Wednesday, 15th, and took 1st place with 438.8 points. In the semifinals, the group performed last Saturday, the 18th, and won 1st place with 447.8 points.
Junina gang ‘Xodó da Vila’ — Photo: TV Sergipe
- For Levanta Poeira in 2022, ‘Xodó da Vila’ brought the show “Sábado de Feira no Interior”. During the presentation, the group tells the story of João, a viola singer and cordelist who lives in a small interior of Serra da Borborema in the Brazilian Northeast.
Junina gang ‘Xodó da Vila’ — Photo: TV Sergipe
- The Junina Quadrilha ‘Xodó da Vila’ ends its presentation at Levanta Poeira 2022.
Junina gang ‘Meu Sertão’ — Photo: TV Sergipe
- The Junina ‘Meu Sertão’ is the last finalist to perform at Levanta Poeira 2022.
Junina gang ‘Meu Sertão’ — Photo: TV Sergipe
- To win a place in the grand final, the Junina gang ‘Meu Sertão’ took 1st place in the qualifying phase, last Tuesday, the 14th, with 429.4 points. In the semifinals, the group also won 1st place with 448.9 points.
Junina gang ‘Meu Sertão’ — Photo: TV Sergipe
- For 2022, the Quadrilha Junina ‘Meu Sertão’ brought a tribute to the Ribeirinhos and Ribeirinhas. The group told the story of Pedro and Ana, a couple who fell in love as a teenager, but due to social problems Ana ended up leaving “Ribeiras”.
Junina ‘Meu Sertão’ — Photo: TV Sergipe
- The Junina Quadrilha ‘Meu Sertão’ finishes the Levanta Poeira 2022.