Levanta Poeira: meet the great champion of the contest | tv sergipe

The Junina gang ‘Meu Sertão’ was founded in 1986, in the Sergipe municipality of Riachuelo. At the beginning, the group’s main objective was to have a June fraternization among the young people of the Nossa Senhora da Conceição parish. However, after joining with another group of young people and the Tasso Martins Bezerra Philharmonic, the quadrilha junina emerged. Initially, the group had the name of ‘Palha da Cana’ to honor the region that has a large cultivation of sugar cane. In 1996, the quadrilha June decided to pay homage and tell the stories of the hinterland, giving rise to the new denomination.