LGBT+ Parade has a demonstration against Bolsonaro















Even though Claudia Garcia, president of the entity that organizes the 26th LGBT+ Pride Parade in São Paulo, presented by Terra and Smirnoff, declared that she “would not cry out” against or in favor of any candidate, part of the public did not remain silent and decided to manifest during the event this Sunday afternoon, 19.

A video published on the social network shows the moment that, spontaneously, some people criticized President Jair Bolsonaro.

the gang of #ParadaSP already sent a message to the UNNAMEABLE pic.twitter.com/5JFYwg6rRG — 🚩ＤＲＩ ＵＦＣ🚩 (@driufc) June 19, 2022

Although the organization does not campaign for any candidate, the theme of this year’s parade is “Vote with pride – for a policy you represent.”







The 26th São Paulo LGBT+ Pride Parade Photo: Carla Daniel / Reuters

#TerraNaParada

Terra and Smirnoff present the 26th São Paulo LGBT+ Pride Parade, which this year has the theme “Vote with pride – for a policy that represents”. Follow the full coverage of the event on Terra NÓS, Terra’s diversity vertical, and stay on top of the LGBTQIA+ movement in Paulista and around the world. And using the hashtag #TerraNaParada on your social networks you can join us!