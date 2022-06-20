LGBT+ parade has more kisses and little steps than political choir – 06/19/2022 – Illustrated

Rio de Janeiro, Vitória, Curitiba, Goiânia, Salvador. For every profile from São Paulo that you found when you opened Tinder in São Paulo this Corpus Christi holiday, there were at least three others from metropolises thousands of kilometers from the capital of São Paulo. In the streets, the geographic diversity invaded the ears, from the retroflex “R” of the paulistas to the “S” of the fluminenses.

Events aimed at the LGBTQIA+ community brought hundreds of thousands of tourists to the city this weekend, especially to go to Micareta São Paulo, which gathered about 20 thousand revelers a day from Thursday (16) to Saturday (19) at the Sambódromo do Sambadrome. Anhembi, and the LGBT Pride Parade, whose organizers expected to take 3 million people to Avenida Paulista this Sunday afternoon.

One of the main attractions of the city, in addition to the diversity of ballads and parties for each letter that makes up the acronym of the community, were pop, funk and axé singers, such as Claudia Leitte, Daniela Mercury, Gloria Groove, Ivete Sangalo, Ludmilla, Luísa Sonza and Pablo Vittar. Most performed at both Micareta and Parada, stacking hit after hit.

This was the case with Vittar, the most followed drag queen in the world on social media, who has just returned from a tour of Europe. Before starting the presentation at Micareta, she told this reporter that she sees Pride Month as both a platform for reflections and political demands and an escape valve against the difficulties that cross the community on a daily basis.

“These events represent the celebration of our lives, not only of ours, which are here, but also of those that unfortunately are no longer, not letting these names be forgotten nor these voices silenced. Especially this year, we have to celebrate our lives, after Covid and the violence we suffered in Brazil.”

Author of hits like “Diaba”, Urias says he believes that, in addition to fighting prejudice that comes from outside the community, this is also an opportunity to reflect on stigmas that exist within the acronym itself, such as racism, ageism or the impossibility of groups such as bisexuals or transvestites and transgender people like her.

“We have to think about our demands and our common enemies, but also about our differences, because there are several letters, LGBTQIA+, each one with its issues. We need to think about how to organize ourselves towards a common goal.”

Although the Workers’ Party’s red predominated in the streets, seen in pins, stickers, flags and towels with the face of former President Lula, the political voltage of the events was not as high as in festivals such as Lollapalooza, Virada Cultural or even João Rock, in the interior of São Paulo, which were marked by choruses of “outside, Bolsonaro” and “Lula lá”.

Whether out of fear of breaking the law and being accused of early electoral propaganda, or by choice, there were few singers who declared their support for Lula or explicitly criticized Bolsonaro.

Pepita, for example, climbed on the Burger King and Avon electric trio asking the public to make the “L”, which Ludmilla had also done in Micareta, but with care to make it clear on social media that the “L” it was really Ludmilla’s, not Lula’s. That’s how she played the São Paulo councilor Fernando Holiday after his show at Virada Cultural, which led him to ask in court that the singer’s fee be suspended.

Luísa Sonza was the one who expressed herself politically in the most forceful way — not on top of the electric trios, but to the report before performing at Micareta.

“It’s an election year. There’s no way not to take a stand. And to take a stand is not just saying who to vote for, but discussing politics. We young people need to discuss politics. Blocking or hindering this discussion is contempt for society.”

The statement came about a week after Sonza denounced on social media that artists and digital influencers who speak out politically are being boycotted by some brands, which do not hire these celebrities for advertising actions or try to veto their activism contractually.

His complaint was confirmed to the report by Fátima Pissarra, one of the directors of Mynd, a marketing agency that last year profited around R$300 million negotiating “publications” for figures such as Sonza, Vittar, Gil do Vigor and Gkay.

Pissarra said that there is not a segment that is more in favor of Lula or Bolsonaro, but that, among his agents, those who are most harmed are those who say they will vote for the PT candidate.

“In general, regardless of the segment, when the brand asks for influencers who do not expose political positions, it is referring to not hiring influencers who support Lula. They are people who support issues of sexuality, gender, race”, said the businesswoman, who has just released a book on influencer career management, “Influencer Profession”.

The truth is that, in Micareta and Parada, the public itself was more interested in celebrating. When Vittar’s electric trio was already getting ready to park at Micareta, the drag even shouted that it was “Lula 2022”, but there was barely time for a political choir to form and everyone was already singing at the top of their lungs “Congratulations”, one of their songs. top hits, recorded with Psirico.

It was as if, for a few days, the public allowed itself to forget the country’s future and the political choirs that became the tonic of concerts throughout Brazil, to worry only about having fun, whether with triple, quadruple, quintuple kisses, or playing the steps of hits such as “Sentadona”, improvising even the strings around the electric trios as support for rolling

This, in Uriah’s assessment, is already a political manifestation. “It may not seem like it, but just the fact that we are alive is revolutionary.”