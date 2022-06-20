LGBT+ Pride Parade returns to Avenida Paulista and attracts thousands of participants – São Paulo

The LGBT+ Pride Parade in São Paulo returned to flood Avenida Paulista this Sunday, 19, after two years of remote celebrations, due to the covid-19 pandemic. On the eve of the October elections, this year’s edition warns of the importance of vote. With 19 electric trios scattered along the road, the organization’s expectation was to attract 3.5 million people – until 18:00, there was no balance of participants.

The gray and cloud-laden sky and the cold morning wind did not scare the participants, who colored the avenue. The return to the streets was marked by joy, hugs and reunions, but also political awareness, which was evident in the speech of those who passed by. The event was also attended by political authorities, artists and influencers.

As much as certain points of the Avenue were impassable due to the crowd, the party took place without serious incidents until 18:00. There were plainclothes security agents as well as groups of military police on almost every street corner. The report addressed some of them, who did not mention numbers, but highlighted that they did not receive many incidents of theft and violence until 4 pm.

New to the parade, pedagogical supervisor Ilana Rangel, 24, came with her friends from Maricá, in Rio, to participate in the event. For her, having the virtual stop was far from ideal. “It was two bad years. The movement is street.”

Ilana’s friend, Samara Rodrigues, 23, says she is thrilled to also be part of the event for the first time. Being on Avenida Paulista, according to her, shows that the community exists. Samara highlights that voting this year will mean resistance and survival. “We need to vote for those who defend our life.”

Jean Maia, 26, from Minas Gerais, agrees that participating in the parade in an election year is always very important. He says that in 2018, he withdrew and felt afraid. But he says this year will be different. “The parade is a protest. Let’s show that we are here, present.”

Fighting for the community is also the goal of Mirian da Silva, 62 years old. “Being LGBT+ has become more ‘feasible’, but we have to keep fighting. Change our policy”, says she, who is a trans woman.

Professor Francisco Za Salles, 39, came from Itatira, Ceará, to be this Sunday at Paulista. “It’s a very important year for us”, highlights the professor. “We need to put a stop to it.”

The Parade also attracted families, including those with young children. Cleidiane Costa and Jailton Costa, from Belém, took advantage of their presence in the capital to take their son, Jailton Costa Filho, 2, to the event. “For him to learn from an early age to respect people”, says his father. “People think (the stop) super important, especially for our son to have a future in which respect for diversity is greater than what we are experiencing right now.”

Sofia Santos, 14, was accompanied by her mother, Angela Santos, 55. “It’s a time to celebrate who you are”, explained the girl. The two, like other people, wore masks and tried to stay away from the most crowded places. “We know that the virus is still contaminating”, highlighted the mother.

Michael Wagner Bizarro Meri, 38, has made several stops. Wheelchair user, he points out that compared to the past, this year’s edition was “better prepared” to receive people with disabilities, however, he highlighted that there is still progress. “Today, I wanted to be there in the trio, but you have to climb the stairs.” He says he dreams of seeing “all the guys” from the top of the vehicle.

Religious groups were also present at the event. Youtuber Murilo Araújo, known as Muro Pequeno, marched with the “Bloco Gente de Fé”, which brought together people of different religions. On Saturday, they held an act in defense of LGBT+ rights in Largo do Arouche. “Today, we march in defense of a country where the rights of the LGBT+ population, black people, women, are not liquidated by religious fundamentalism,” he said.

Opening

At 12 noon, the official opening took place, led by drag queen Tchaka. Early on, she pulled 1 minute of silence in memory of the victims of covid-19 and also in defense of science.

Then he praised the participants. “We are the spice of this city”, he highlighted. Tchaka also encouraged voting in October, the motto of this year’s parade. Subsequently, LGBT+ politicians or those who support community causes took the stage.

Councilman Eduardo Suplicy praised the presence of trans people in the Chamber. “All strength to you,” he told the crowd. Councilman Thammy Miranda said he was “very proud” of everyone who participated in the parade. “We are resistance. We just want to distribute love.”

Traditional supporter of the LGBT+ cause, the municipal secretary of International Relations, Marta Suplicy, said that this year’s edition of the parade is the most important she has ever participated. “It is a crucial moment. We are in a civilizational throwback,” she declared. “Conscious voting is where we want the country to go.”

Deputy Isa Penna stressed that the union of the community will help overcome challenges. “They’re going to have to swallow us. We will never go back to the closet again.”

Filipa Brunelli, councilor of Araraquara, recalled the struggle of LGBT+ people in inner cities. “They are the ones who suffer the most from stigma,” she said. “I am a transvestite and a redneck with great pride.”

To Estadão, Secretary of State for Justice and Citizenship Fernando José da Costa highlighted the importance of the return of the parade in person. “This event represents the strengthening of the defense of diversity.” He highlighted that São Paulo was a pioneer in the administrative punishment of LGBTphobia. In his speech to the crowd, Costa encouraged victims of prejudice to file a complaint. “We can no longer tolerate LGBTphobia.”

During the speeches, shouts of “Fora Bolsonaro” erupted several times. On Avenida Paulista, the traditional rainbow flags shared space with posters that repeated the phrase against the government or showed the image of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

For Renato Viterbo, vice president of the São Paulo LGBT Pride Parade Association (APOLGBT-SP), this year’s theme, “Vote with pride: for a policy that represents”, is a chance to show the importance of voting “ for general people”, left or right. “These are the public policies that we will have for the next four years. The intention is to vote for LGBT people and allies and for the public to understand how much this will also reflect on their family and surroundings”, he said in interview that Estadão published on Friday, 17.

Party

Soon after the speeches of the authorities, the event took on a festive tone. Participants danced to music from different genres and times. TikTok “hits” were present with the right to choreography. To the sound of “Envolver”, by singer Anitta, and “Anaconda”, by Luísa Sonza, some young people threw themselves on the ground, on the asphalt, to do the steps that are successful in the short video application.

A little after 2 pm, a few rays of sunlight broke through the cloud-laden sky. From that time on it was already difficult to cross some stretches of the Paulista due to the gathered crowd. Next to the trios that featured performances by artists such as Ludmilla, Liniker and Mulher Pepita, it was almost impossible to get around.

Health

The Municipal Health Department announced that it has three tents installed along the Parade. The action is part of the “LGBT+ Pride Week” organized by the STI/Aids Coordination. The tents have educational materials and prevention materials, in addition to having specialized agents, who offer participants rapid testing for HIV and syphilis and the distribution of condoms and self-testing for the AIDS virus.

Safety

The Public Security Secretariat (SSP) reported that more than 2,000 military police officers and 254 vehicles patrol the event. The action is supported by the Traffic Police Command (CPTran), the Fire Department and the Air Patrol Group (GRPAe), which flies over the site with helicopters.

The Secretariat pointed out that the State has a police unit specialized in investigating crimes of homophobia, the Police Station for Racial Crimes and Intolerance Crimes (Decradi). Victims and witnesses can contact the unit by calling (11) 3311-3555 or by e-mail [email protected] It also investigates complaints received through various agencies, such as Dial 100 and 180.