Lightyear has underwhelming opening and bitter 2nd place in the US

According to a report by Variety, Lightyear recorded an underwhelming domestic opening, grossing just $51 million.

the feature film of Pixar it didn’t even manage to take the lead, falling short of Jurassic World: Dominion with $58.6 million.

The studio was betting on a value above $70 million.

‎”This is a low opening for a spinoff of one of the most successful animated franchises of all time. We know that Toy Story challenged the box office, where each title outperformed the previous one, so much so that the last two surpassed $1 billion around the world. But, Lightyear will perform a lot narrower now.”‎

declared David A. Grosswho runs the consulting firm Franchise Entertainment Research.

The budget is estimated at US$ 200 million for the production, without considering investment in promotional campaigns.

The film is described as a science fiction adventure that follows the legendary space ranger, Buzz Lightyear, after being stranded on a hostile planet 4.2 million light-years from Earth alongside his commander and crew.

As Buzz tries to find a way back home through space and time, a group of ambitious recruits and the charming robot cat companion Sox join the hero. To complicate matters, Zurg, an imposing presence, and his army of ruthless robots arrive on the planet with a mysterious appointment.

The dubbing cast in Brazil brings Marcos Mion like buzz, Adriana Pissardini, César Marchetti, Flora Paulita, Henrique Reis, Lucinhabetween others.

Annie Award winner and veteran animator of the Pixar, Angus MacLanetake care of the direction.

Lightyear is showing in Brazilian cinemas.