Lira’s allies reject Petrobras’ CPI and want to focus on measures with immediate effect

Parliamentarians are studying proposals that double charges on the state-owned company’s profits and tax the export of oil; Planalto allies fear that parliamentary commission will become opposition ammunition against the government

Michel Jesus / Chamber of Deputies

Lira should meet leaders to discuss what can be done to contain the rise in fuel prices this Monday, 20



The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) stated, on Saturday 18th, that the Chamber of Deputies will open a Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry (CPI) to investigate the Petrobras this Monday, 20. At an event held by the Igreja Ministério Internacional da Restauração, in Manaus, capital of Amazonas, the head of the federal Executive also said that, with the opening of the investigation, the state-owned company, which announced a new readjustment of the prices of Gasoline It’s from diesel“will lose another 30” billion in market value, alluding to the loss of R$ 27 billion in market value after the fall in the company’s shares on Friday, 17. According to Bolsonaro, the CPI was settled after conversations with the president and government leader in the House, Arthur Lira (PP-AL) and Ricardo Barros (PP-PR), respectively. If it depends on Lira’s surroundings, however, the commission is unlikely to prosper. According to reports made to Young panan expressive part of parliamentarians defends that Congress spend energy on measures that have immediate effect – or in a short term.

One of the parliamentarians heard by the Young pan says that “the disposition of the Chamber in relation to the Petrobras CPI may change if Lira actually takes the field and defends this investigation”, but considers that, less than three months before the election, congressmen have other priorities. Allies of Palácio do Planalto in the Legislature also fear that the commission will become opposition ammunition against the Bolsonaro government. “Bolsonaro says he will ask for the Petrobras CPI on Monday. I will be 1st in line to sign and ask for signature. I want to know who nominated the president and the 6 councilors who paid for the most expensive gasoline in the world”, wrote federal deputy Orlando Silva (PCdoB-SP) on his Twitter profile. “Jair Bolsonaro has no ability to solve problems, he only knows how to create. Three years in the presidency and no solution to the explosion in fuel prices. It’s not Petrobras’ fault, it’s the president’s, who instead of working is spreading lies and creating conflict”, published federal deputy Marcelo Freixo (PSB-RJ). “Hey, Bolsonaro! From CPI, we understand and know how to conduct with excellence”, tweeted Senator Jean Paul Prates (PT-RN), who reported on two projects that sought to contain the rise in fuel prices and had an assiduous participation in the Covid-19 CPI.

This Monday, 20th, Lira should meet the leaders to discuss what can be done to contain the rise in fuel prices. As Jovem Pan showed, one of the ideas on the radar of the Chamber’s summit is to tax the export of oil – the proceeds would be used as a subsidy to reduce the price of diesel. The approval of a project that doubles Petrobras’ Social Contribution on Net Income (CSLL) is also considered. Currently, the company pays the general tax rate, which is 9%. In conversation with the report, federal deputy Danilo Forte (União Brasil-CE), who is also against the idea of ​​a CPI, said that congressmen should stick to the elaboration of a package for the gas and oil sector in general, remembering that “it is not possible to fulanize the charge on a single company or person”. Even if the matter is approved in a short period of time, the effects of this movement, however, should only be felt after the elections. This is because the increase of a tax such as the CSLL can only occur after the so-called novena, a principle provided for in the Federal Constitution that determines that entities only cover the tax after 90 days have elapsed from the publication of the law that instituted or increased it. Following this reasoning, the Export Tax (IE) has an advantage because it can be raised immediately, as it is considered a regulatory tax.

Parliamentarians say, in general, that they do not rule out any possibility and that this Monday’s meeting should serve to draw up a flight plan. The size of the offensive against Petrobras will depend on a series of factors, such as a possible change in the direction of the state company’s management, but the articulation that has been led by the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira, will have the support of the main benches of the House. , among them, the Liberal Party (PL), Progressistas (PP), Republicanos and União Brasil, which emerged from the merger between DEM and PSL.