Liverpool sign 18-year-old full-back Calvin Ramsay | english football

Liverpool announced their third signing for the 2022/23 season this Sunday. After signing forward Darwin Núñez and midfielder Fábio Carvalho, the English team confirmed the arrival of 18-year-old right-back Calvin Ramsay, who was at Aberdeen, Scotland.

Calvin Ramsay arrives at Liverpool at the age of 18 – Photo: Disclosure / Liverpool

The reinforcement arrives as a promise, with an eye on the future, after being named the young player of the season in Scotland. According to the English press, he was bought for £6.5m, with £4m upfront and another £2.5m in bonuses.

– It’s a dream come true to be here, to be in one of the biggest, if not the biggest club in the world. It’s a great achievement. I hope I can be in pre-season and show everyone what I have,” said Ramsay.

Coach Jürgen Klopp said that the player will be in the pre-season and that it will be important that the youngster has patience, as well as the club knows how to use its football calmly.

– He has a lot of potential. He is only 18 years old, will be 19 soon, and already has a significant number of first-team appearances for a defender his age. He is athletic, smart, confident, has good technical ability and is eager to learn,” Klopp said.

